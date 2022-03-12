App shows quests, locations and NPCs

Elden Ring, like other From Software games, doesn’t deliver everything in the player’s hand. It’s important to know how to take care of yourself to explore the Midlands, leaving points marked where important characters have appeared, for example: otherwise, you could get lost completely.

Despite this extra challenge provided by the studio, fans came together to release an app that shows the development of quests, places of interest and even the NPCs encountered along the way. If you don’t want to have to mark everything on the map manually, you can just enjoy the app.

As published by GamesRadar, this app is called The Shattered Ring and is only available for iOS for now. There’s even a split between challenges that have already been completed and those that still need to be, so it’s a pretty complete quest log.

“I’m not an iOS developer by profession. I write documentation for a living.” said the app’s creator, Dachary Carey, in an interview with VGC. “But I wanted to enjoy playing this game so much that I wrote my first app to address what I think is a huge barrier to accessibility for a ton of more casual gamers like me.”

