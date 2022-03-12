Ask your question: does the Chromebook replace the notebook?

Chromebook-type devices are increasingly conquering the portable computer market. With people more used to using applications in the mobile version, these devices are finding a captive space in the market, being between tablets and traditional notebooks.

Of course, a laptop performs better and has more features, but do you really need all of that? As much as many people are still used to using Windows or Mac, systems developed for mobile devices have evolved enough to meet most of the daily demands of an average user.

So if you’re on the fence about buying a Chromebook, check out our guide below.

After all, what is a Chromebook?

Chromebooks are devices much like notebooks, with the simple difference that they don’t run traditional operating systems like Windows or macOS. Instead, they use Chrome OS, a Linux-based system developed by Google. Hence the name “Chromebook”.

The system was designed to work from an internet browser and run cloud applications, mostly from Google’s own suite, such as Docs or Sheets, for example. Even though Chrome OS hasn’t changed that much since its release in 2009, the fact is that a lot can be done with a browser these days.

Roughly speaking, the Chromebook can be seen as a sort of Android tablet with a physical keyboard and trackpad. It is worth remembering that, even with modern tablets, it is already possible to perform several day-to-day tasks, whether from college or work.

In addition, the device has limited internal storage, as the idea is that users also save files in the cloud. Because Chrome OS is lightweight, Chromebooks don’t need powerful hardware, meaning they’re lighter, more portable, and cheaper than a traditional notebook.

Chromebook Pros and Cons

Ideal for simple tasks: Chromebooks are ideal for teenagers, college students or those who work from home and don't need a lot of processing power. With the device, it is possible to do simple tasks, such as browsing the internet, writing documents and opening lightweight spreadsheets, as well as participating in video calls.

Good battery life: generally, the product has a longer battery life than similarly priced notebooks. Even the cheapest Chromebooks have a better battery life than many notebooks, ranging from 7 to 13 hours of use.

Runs Android games: For gamers, Chrome OS supports Android apps and games, which is good news. However –already getting into the cons–, don't expect it to run smoothly and optimally for those more complex and heavy games.

Does not edit heavy photos and videos: the device is not recommended for audiovisual professionals who need to edit images or videos. Here, the focus is on delivering a more portable product that performs mundane tasks that don't require a lot of processing.

Unable to install programs: It is worth mentioning that these machines have been optimized to run Google apps or that are available on the Play Store. That is, you will not be able to install third-party software outside the Google ecosystem on your Chromebook. Fortunately, there is a wide range of applications available, including, for example, Microsoft Office programs optimized for Android.

Depend on connectivity: Chromebooks need an internet connection to work. Therefore, you will not be able to use it if you are far from a Wi-Fi network.

Is it much cheaper than a regular notebook?

Because they don’t contain Windows and other proprietary programs and have less storage space, Chromebooks are usually cheaper than notebooks. In addition, these devices tend to have small screens, ranging between 11 and 13 inches, which helps to prolong the battery and make it even cheaper.

For example, a Samsung notebook, which has a Dual Core processor, 4GB of RAM, 500GB of storage, Windows 11 system and 15.6-inch screen, is currently sold on Amazon for around R$3,200.

A Chromebook, also from Samsung, which is Dual Core and with 4GB of RAM, but with an 11.6-inch screen, 32GB storage and running Chrome OS, sells in the R$2,400 range, can be found on offer in the same store for R$ 1,900.

So, if the user only uses the notebook for simple tasks, doesn’t need to use some proprietary software that isn’t available on Android, or doesn’t mind a smaller screen, the Chromebook is the best value for money.

Examples of Chromebooks

Here, we list three examples of Chromebooks available in the Brazilian market, with different price ranges.

Lenovo Chromebook 100E

Lenovo’s device is on the list of the cheapest Chromebooks found at retail, with a price of up to R$ 2,000. It is an Intel Celeron, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The screen is 11.6 inches, has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a micro SD card reader.

Acer Chromebook

For those who are in doubt between a tablet or a Chromebook, the Acer device may be the solution. The Chromebook’s screen is convertible, so it can be used either in the traditional position of a notebook; or flip the keyboard all the way around so it can be used as a tablet (with an 11.6” screen). It runs on an Intel Celeron, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung’s “Galaxy” brand is also in the market for devices with Chorme OS. For those who fear low performance, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 has an Intel Core i3, 16GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 13.3-inch screen. Unfortunately, the model is not yet officially sold in Brazil, but it can be imported by Amazon.

