Biden bans imports of vodka, caviar and diamonds from Russia







Joe Biden Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenannounced this Friday (11) a new package of sanctions against Russia’s economyincluding the ban on imports of vodka, seafood – such as caviar – and diamonds.

In a speech at the White House, the American president said that the measure targets “symbolic sectors of the Russian economy”.

Also according to Biden, the US and its allies will strip Russia of the status that guarantees equal treatment between trading partners, which opens up space for surcharges on products from the Eurasian country, an initiative taken in coordination with the G7 and the European Union.

“The United States and its partners remain in concert to increase economic pressures on Putin and further isolate Russia on the global stage,” the Democrat said. “The free world has united against Putin,” he added.

On March 8, Biden had already banned the import of oil, natural gas and coal from Russia, a move accompanied by the United Kingdom but not the European Union, which is still energetically dependent on Moscow.

“We are not going to interrupt the imports that we have in the field of energy in Europe. What we will do is get out of this dependence”, stressed this Friday the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, after a meeting between EU leaders in Versailles, France.

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the aim is to become independent from Russia’s energy commodities by 2027, and the plan to achieve this target is expected to be released in mid-May.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his Twitter account that he had a “substantial conversation” with Biden. “We agreed to take further steps to support Ukrainian defenses and increase sanctions against Russia,” he said.



