Biden decides to ban Russian imports of vodka, diamonds and fish – News

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he would ban Russian imports of vodka, diamonds and fish. In a speech at the White House, he also announced that the G7 countries intend to prevent Russia from negotiating with the IMF and the World Bank.

For Biden, “Putin is the aggressor and he must pay the price.” Amid the Russian invasion, he stressed that the US is on the side of Ukraine’s democracy and that it is making efforts to further isolate Russia. The country is going through the biggest economic crisis since 1991, when the Soviet Union fell.





Biden announced that the US and its allies have decided to exclude Russia from the normal reciprocity regime governing world trade, which opens the door to imposing punitive tariffs against Moscow.

On military clashes, he assured that every inch of NATO territory will be protected. “We are not going to have a NATO war against Russia, that would result in a Third World War.”

Western countries are concerned about Moscow’s possible use of chemical weapons after the invasion of Ukraine. The American leader guarantees that the Russians “will pay a high price” if they choose the measure.









