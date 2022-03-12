Bombings hit mosque that housed civilians and cancer treatment center in Ukraine – News

A mosque housing 80 civilians, including Turks, was bombed in Mariupol, a port in southeastern Ukraine where thousands of people have been besieged for days, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“More than 80 adults and children are taking refuge in the mosque, including Turkish citizens,” the ministry said on Twitter without specifying when the bombing took place.

The strategic city for the Russians was bombed for days and suffered a devastating siege. The inhabitants, entrenched in basements, are isolated, without water, gas or electricity and even fight to get food. It is an “almost desperate” situation, warned Doctors Without Borders (MSF) last Friday.





“Mariupol is now the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet” with “1,582 civilians killed in 12 days,” said Ukrainian diplomat Dmytro Kuleba.

One children’s hospital and a maternity hospital were attacked on Wednesdaykilling three people and injuring many others, sparking international protests.

In this context, a new humanitarian corridor attempt is planned to allow civilians to leave the city towards Zaporizhia, about 200 km to the northwest, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Ukrainians have been claiming for days that the Russian army is bombing the retreat route. As in previous days, humanitarian corridors around Kiev were also due to be reopened, to evacuate the population from cities northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

“I hope the day goes well, that the planned routes are opened and that Russia respects its obligations regarding the ceasefire,” Vereshchuk said in a video released by the Ukrainian presidency.





As the Russian army continues to advance and position itself around Kiev, attacks hit the town of Vasylkiv, about 40 km south of the capital, on Saturday morning.

Eight Russian rockets hit the local airport at around 7 am (GMT), which was “completely destroyed”, Mayor Natalia Balassinovich said on her Facebook account. An oil depot was also hit and caught fire, she added.





Mykolaiv

The southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, near Odessa, was also bombed. The attack took place on the night of last Friday (12), and the fire reached a cancer treatment center and an eye hospital, an AFP journalist reported.

The windows of the newly renovated treatment center, where patients receive chemotherapy, were smashed. Projectile impacts could be seen on the doors.

At the time of the attack, there were no patients or caregivers at the cancer center. But the eye hospital had an unknown number of patients.

“We spent the whole night in the basement, everything was shaking, the patients were terrified,” said its director Kasimira Rilkova. Residents of the Ingulski neighborhood have no heating and many are now being forced to leave the area.



