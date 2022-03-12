Boric takes over as president of Chile in drastic change of direction

VALPARAÍSO, Chile (Reuters) – Gabriel Boric, 36, was sworn in as Chile’s president on Friday, in the Andean nation’s biggest change in policy direction since its return to democracy three decades ago following a bloody dictatorship. of General Augusto Pinochet.

At the Congress building in the port city of Valparaíso, Boric, a tattooed former protest leader and left-wing parliamentarian, received the presidential sash from his predecessor, billionaire Sebastián Piñera, and became the youngest person to be elected leader of the country. .

“Before the Chilean people, I take my oath,” said Boric, who in a sign of new times wore a shirt and jacket, but without a tie, something unheard of for male presidents in Chile.

“Know that we will do our best to face the challenges we have as a country,” he said shortly after leaving Congress.

Boric’s rise was a sign of hope for progressives in Chile, long a conservative bastion of free markets and fiscal rigor in South America, but it also raised fears that decades of economic stability could be undone.

The leader of a broad leftist coalition that includes the Communist Party of Chile, Boric has vowed to overhaul a market-driven economic model to tackle the inequality that led to violent protests in 2019, although he has tempered his rhetoric in recent months.

The copper-producing country is also rewriting the Pinochet-era Constitution, which underpinned economic growth but was blamed for fueling inequality that led to months-long violent protests in Chile in 2019.

Pinochet, whose shadow still looms over the Andean country, deposed Socialist President Salvador Allende, who committed suicide in 1973 during a military coup. Boric has often praised Allende’s legacy.

