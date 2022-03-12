Brazil may have had 173,000 more deaths from covid-19







Medical care in the area of ​​patients with covid-19 at Hospital da Cachoeirinha (SP) Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI / Estadão

Covid-19 may have caused the death of about 18.2 million people worldwide between January 2020 and December 2021, a number that is three times higher than the official statistics released. The estimate was disclosed in a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet this Friday, 11, the date that marks the two years of the recognition of the disease as a pandemic. In Brazil, there may have even been 173 thousand more deaths than notified.

According to the publication, the first global estimate of excess deaths to be submitted to peer review suggests that the impact of the new coronavirus is much greater than the 5.9 million deaths recorded in the official data available so far. As for Brazilian data, the estimate is that the real total of deaths is 792 thousand instead of the 619 thousand officially registered until December.

According to the publication, infections caused by covid-19 were not efficiently diagnosed. The researchers suggest that the large difference between the official death numbers and the additional deaths that appear in the records could be explained by the “lack of diagnosis due to lack of tests” and “problems with publication” of the data.

Bolivia is the country with the highest excess mortality in the analyzed period, according to the authors of the text, who emphasize that, in general, the Andean countries suffered particularly from the pandemic. The Bolivian government reported 19,700 deaths from the disease until December, however, according to the study, the estimate of excess deaths is 161,000, that is, on average, 141,300 more deaths than those officially reported. Thus, the estimated excess mortality rate per 100,000 population is 734.9.

By region, countries in the Andean zone of Latin America (Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela) are the most affected with 512 additional deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Eastern Europe (345 deaths), Central Europe (316 deaths), southern sub-Saharan Africa (309 deaths) and central Latin America (274 deaths).

In absolute numbers, according to the study, India was the country with the highest number of cumulative excess deaths (4.1 million), followed by the United States (1.1 million), Russia (also 1.07 million), Mexico. (798 thousand) and Brazil (792 thousand).

Among these countries, the excess mortality rate was highest in Russia (374.6 deaths per 100,000 population) and Mexico (325.1 per 100,000), and was similar in Brazil (186.9 per 100,000) and in the US (179.3 per 100 thousand).

On the other hand, some countries, which were virtually isolated from the rest of the world for months, recorded a below-average death rate during this period, including Iceland (48 fewer deaths per 100,000 population), Australia (38 fewer deaths) and Singapore (16 less).

“Of the 12.3 million additional deaths compared to deaths accounted for by covid-19, a substantial part was probably due to infections caused by Sars-CoV-2, the virus that originated the pandemic”, reinforce the researchers.

‘Official statistics give a partial picture of the true balance of mortality’

Experts acknowledge, however, that their study needs to be supplemented with further research. “Official statistics on Covid-19 deaths only give a partial picture of the true balance of mortality related to the pandemic,” say the authors. If these data are true, the disease would be one of the leading causes of mortality in the world in 2020 and 2021.

The researchers who prepared the analysis, coordinated by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington (USA), point out that more work is needed to understand what proportion of this mortality is a direct consequence of covid-19 and what is part of the burden. the indirect effects of the pandemic.

“Previous studies on data from countries such as Sweden and Norway suggest that the virus is the direct cause of most deaths, but there is now enough evidence available to determine this with greater certainty,” said Haidong Wang, one of the study’s authors.

The researchers collected data on all-cause mortality in the years 2020, 2021 and up to 11 years before the pandemic, in some cases, from 74 countries and 252 regional authorities, as well as three large international databases.

Based on this information, they built a model that allowed the estimation of excess global deaths. The authors caution that the accuracy of their numbers has limitations, as they used statistical methods to estimate possible excess mortality in countries that did not publish sufficient data. On the planet as a whole, 120 more people died per 100,000 inhabitants than would have been expected had the coronavirus pandemic not spread, according to the study’s estimate.

Deaths that were not directly caused by the disease may have been due to causes such as suicide, drug use motivated by behavioral changes, as well as lack of access to health care and other essential services, according to the researchers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had already warned that the balance of the pandemic could be between two and three times greater than estimated so far. / AFP and EFE