Brazilian enters Guinness by speedrun of ‘Super Mario World’ – JBox

the brazilian streamer Matheus Furtadoknown as FURIOUS entered the Guinness for completing the game Super Mario World in record time, taking advantage of a glitch, popularly called “Exit 0/Credit Warp”. speedrun is a term used to refer to players looking to finish a game as quickly as possible.

Matheus completed the game in 41.022 seconds, much less than the previous record of 1 minute and 13 seconds. In a thread on Twitter, he says that he set up a strategy for this:

With this basic introduction, let’s talk about Credits Warp and why this category is harder than it sounds. The preparation and execution of the glitch done calmly is reasonably simple if you have experience in the game and understand what needs to be done. It’s hard to do everything fast. pic.twitter.com/1WNMsExgI0 — FURIOUS (@furious_) March 11, 2022

Super Mario Worldknown in Japan as super mario 4was originally released in 1990 for the Super Famicom and Super Nintendolater gaining ports to Game Boy Advance and Virtual Console. It is available in the Nintendo Switch SNES emulator library, available for those who use at least the basic plan online.

The player plays as Mario (Luigi is the option for the second player), seeking, as usual, to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches. Along the way, he can meet Yoshi, making it easier to follow through the game.

The cover image is a photo posted by Matheus Furtado on his networks, with the addition of a promotional image of the game.

Source: Guinness World Records