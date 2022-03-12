Brazilians want remote work in large companies

Getty Images

A survey carried out by the recruitment consultancy Page Outsourcing showed that Brazilians seek safety of being in a large company: among those who answered the survey, 49% have that desire. Regarding the work regime, 66% prefer the remote model to face-to-face or hybrid and, among the benefits, 80%% chose training and development career. The consultancy collected data from 6.3 thousand professionals in six countries – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru – from December 20, 2021 to February 21, 2022.

Local professionals also elected better promotion opportunities and career (48%) as the best advantage that can be offered. Brazil leads the search for permanent job among the countries surveyed, with 90% of respondents. You temporary contracts were chosen by 41% of the participants and the freelance opportunities by 21%. Behind the Brazilians in the preference for fixed employment among the other models are Chileans and Mexicans.

Despite preferring the home officeBrazilians consider that the coexistence in the office has important gains, such as the ease of exchange information with colleagues. The advantage was chosen by 63% of respondents among the given options. The other options were to participate in face-to-face meetings (54%) and keep the bonds and moments of coexistence with colleagues (52%).

Among others benefits sought after by employees in Brazil are access to a health insurance (77%), savings programs and participation in shares (56.4%), meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, gift and discount cards (49.5%) and life insurance (30.3%). This order was also observed among the other nationalities.