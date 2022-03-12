Brownie: Meet Chile’s ‘first dog’, success on social networks | pets

“I am here in front of you, in what is one of the great surprises of fate, I, a stray puppy, became, by popular election, the First Dog of the Republic of Chile”, reads the beginning of the text on the networks. Brownie’s socials, the dog Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, sworn in this Friday (11).

Brownie has drawn attention on social media: there are more than 406 thousand followers on Instagram and 89 thousand on Twitter.

But its prominence goes beyond cuteness. The puppy “usually posts” in his feed the backstage of life with Boric and his canine perceptions of events around the country and events he participates in, with a lot of good humor.

The puppy came to Boric’s family six years ago when the president’s brother, Tomás, was looking for a dog to adopt with his girlfriend. Brownie was rejected at the shelter where he was because he had a problem with one of his hind legs and, therefore, he ended up being adopted by the family.

Still in the inauguration speech, Brownie added: “I promise to give voice to the demands that are sent to me and to wag my tail to fight for ideas. With a scarecrow’s brain, a tin man’s heart and a lion’s courage, I will face adversity, and even if times are hard, I promise you that I won’t give up, ever. I won’t give up, no!”

In a recent publication, he says that Boric must now take on the second most important mission of his life (the first was to teach him to pee) and will be around when he needs it. However, he would not accompany the president on the trip because “they said that the capital is not the ideal place for me, and getting there would be a very difficult mission for a puppy like me.”

In addition to the diary, the pet has its own agenda, with animal adoption campaigns and the fight against mistreatment. In one of the posts, he teaches how to report. Brownie even has an affectionate nickname for his followers, the Brows.

The dog is also present on Boric’s social networks, where he usually communicates with the public. Among photos of events, meetings and announcements of ministries and members of his new government, Brownie appears as the president’s faithful squire, whether posing or receiving him at the airport.

“The emergence of Brownie is very relevant because it raises an issue that until now has been little discussed: animal rights. Boric’s electorate, especially young people, is very sensitive to this”, explained Claudia Heiss, from the University of Chile, in an interview with the EFE news agency.

Still for the agency, Jaime Abedrapo, from San Sebastián University, Boric seeks “to be a president who points to emotions” and “to show a new proximity to people.”