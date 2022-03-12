By accident, India fires missile at Pakistan; see images | World

The timing couldn’t be worse. Amid the military conflict in Ukraine and the maximum tension in the world, India accidentally fired a missile on Friday against neighboring Pakistan, a country with which it has fought wars in the past. No injuries or casualties were reported, but the Pakistani government said the incident endangered civilian flights in the area and shook buildings, as well as calling India irresponsible.
By accident, India fires missile at Pakistan
The accidental attack was reported by India’s Defense Ministry, which apologised, called the episode “deeply regrettable” and said it had opened an investigation into the errors. In a statement, the ministry said that a technical failure led to the accidental firing of the missile, which ended up on Pakistani soil.
India, a predominantly Hindu country, and Pakistan, with a Muslim majority, have fought three wars since 1947, two over disputes over Kashmir’s territory.
Indians protest against Pakistan in 2013 over an attack on an Indian patrol in the Kashmir region at the time. — Photo: Channi Anand/AP
The incident happened during a routine operation in one of the border regions with Pakistan. The episode brought to light the strong militarization of the areas that divide the two countries and aroused fears of the use of nuclear arsenal by both States.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the episode an “unprovoked violation of its airspace by a ‘supersonic flying object’ of Indian origin” and sent an expression of strong indignation to India through its charge d’affaires in the neighboring country.
The mess also led to accusations that the Indian government was “insensitive to regional peace and stability”, according to Pakistan. The country’s national security agency also complained that India did not immediately notify the country’s forces about the accidental firing. The Indian government has yet to respond to the complaint.