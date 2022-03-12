Chernobyl is in ‘increasingly difficult situation’, says agency

Technical staff at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, now controlled by Russia, are facing “increasingly difficult conditions” as officials continue work to restore the supply of electricity to the power plantaccording to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) reported this Friday (11).

“Technicians started repairing the damaged power lines” earlier this week, Aiea director general Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

According to information transmitted to the UN nuclear agency by Ukraine’s nuclear regulator, a section has been repaired, but power to the external area is still inoperative.





“Repair work will continue despite the difficult situation outside the nuclear plant,” Grossi added.

Although emergency diesel generators are providing back-up power, “it is still important to fix power lines as quickly as possible”, stressed the Aiea director general.

Despite the problems, the IAEA assures that there is no risk of “critical impact” on the site, where there are radioactive waste management facilities, “since the volume of cooling water from the spent fuel facility is sufficient to maintain the removal of heat without electricity supply”.

On the other hand, the agency “expressed concern about the availability of food stocks” for the 211 technicians and guards who have been at the factory since Russia launched the military offensive in Ukraine more than two weeks ago, and “are facing increasingly more difficult”.





In addition, the Ukrainian regulator has lost communication with the plant and cannot provide information to the Aiea about the radiological control of the facility, although it continues to receive information about the situation “through the plant’s senior officials off-site,” the statement said. .

Regarding the situation of nuclear plants in operation in Ukraine, which are four, the regulator confirmed that eight of the fifteen reactors are still in operation, including two in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantwith normal radiation levels.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has four high-voltage lines (750 kV) outside the plant, plus an additional reserve.

Two of these lines were damaged in recent fighting in the area; so now there are two power lines, plus one in reserve, at the disposal of the plant, where “work is also being carried out on the detection and disposal of unexploded ordnance found in its damaged training center”.

At this plant, the Ukrainian personnel who operated the factory were on rotation according to the usual schedule, but, according to the regulator, “the presence of foreign forces in the area is affecting work morale and causing pressure”.





Additional damage was also reported at a new nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv. As its nuclear material is “subcritical”, the IAEA considers that the damage “would have no radiological consequences”.

As far as the partial loss of transmission to the IAEA of remote data on nuclear material and activities at nuclear power plants is concerned, the system is still out of service at Chernobyl and there are “intermittent problems” from the plant in South Ukraine.

On the other hand, from Zaporizhzhia transmission was restored, as detailed by Aiea.



