China Adheres to Western Sanctions Against Russia, Refuses to Supply Aircraft Parts

China has refused to supply aircraft parts to Russian airlines, a Russian aviation authority spokesman said on Thursday.

Valery Kudinov, head of the Airworthiness Maintenance Department for aircraft at Rosaviatsiya (Russian Federal Air Transport Agency), announced China’s refusal to supply components for Russian aircraft. He added that airlines must negotiate purchases separately. They will return part of the passenger aircraft to the lessors.

??#China refused to supply aircraft parts to #Russian airlines. This was stated by Valery #Kudinovhead of the Airworthiness Maintenance Department of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia), during a conference on aircraft maintenance. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 10, 2022

With Beijing refusing to supply parts, India and Turkey could be Moscow’s likely alternatives.

Russian companies are also looking to register their planes, which have been registered abroad, including Ireland, following Western sanctions on Russia.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency appears to deny news about China refusing to help with air parts. Agency says that Valery Kudinov, the person who made the claim in question, quit the agency 2 weeks ago and is not authorized to make statements on their behalf. pic.twitter.com/hJ7FSGf34a — Dimitri Alexander Simes (@DimitriASimes) March 10, 2022

“Part of the fleet will be returned,” Kudinov told Russian state media.

After yet another round of sanctions, the European Union (EU) closed its skies to Russian airlines, banned the supply of new aircraft and spare parts to them. The largest lessors also announced the end of cooperation with Russia and demanded the return of the aircraft.

All three major manufacturers, Airbus, Boeing and Embraer, have already stopped supplying parts to Russian airlines.

While not denying its official’s comment, Rosaviatsiya said that Valery Kudinov is not authorized to make official statements on behalf of the Agency.

“In accordance with his official duties, Valery Kudinov is not authorized to make official statements on behalf of the Federal Air Transport Agency,” the agency said in a statement.