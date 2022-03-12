China experiences ‘worst outbreak’ of covid and confines city of 9 million inhabitants

posted on 03/11/2022 18:17



Changchun City’s 9 million residents are expected to stay at home. Only one person from each household is allowed to go out at a time, just to buy groceries – (credit: VCG)

Faced with the worst epidemic outbreak in two years, caused largely by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Chinese authorities on Friday (11/3) ordered the confinement of the nine million inhabitants of the city of Changchun, in the northeast of the country.

Thus, the inhabitants of this city will have to stay in their homes and only one person per household will be able to go out once every two days, informed the prefecture, which plans to subject the entire population to tests for the detection of covid.

This is the biggest confinement announced by China since the imposition on the metropolis of Xi’an (north), when 13 million inhabitants were quarantined at the end of last year for a month.

The city government ordered the closure of schools and shops and the interruption of public transport. It is forbidden to leave the city, which has recorded hundreds of cases in recent days.

Changchun, the city of “eternal spring”, is the capital of Jilin Province, which borders North Korea.

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, quickly stopped the epidemic in spring 2020, adopting very strict containment measures that affected entire cities.

The Asian giant managed to largely control the spread of contagions, reaching an official balance of just over 100,000 cases – 4,636 of them fatal – in two years.

The omicron variant caused, however, localized outbreaks. In the last 24 hours, 1,369 cases were reported, according to the Chinese Ministry of Health.

This is still a very low figure compared to the rest of the world, but it is the highest recorded by China since the first phase of the pandemic, in early 2020.

Of that total, authorities recorded 158 imported cases and 814 asymptomatic cases that are part of a separate count.

Given the increase in cases, the country announced that it will introduce for the first time the use of rapid antigen tests, which can be purchased in hospitals, “pharmacies, online sales platforms and other channels”.

“Refine Measurements”



The epidemic peak comes as infections in Hong Kong (south) are out of control, with hospitals overflowing with patients and the local population looting supermarkets, in panic, in fear of confinement.

In the city, 73% of refugees and asylum seekers have “serious” food difficulties, as they were unable to buy food between the end of February and the beginning of March, according to a study published this Friday by the organization Refugee Concern Network ( RCN).

“This situation suggests that the 14,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Hong Kong are facing a catastrophic humanitarian situation,” the RCN said in a statement. About 120 refugees participated in the study.

A Chinese scientist declared last week that the country should try to live with the virus and that the authorities could abandon their zero covid strategy in “the near future”.

Very few Chinese have been infected with the covid and herd immunity comes almost entirely from vaccines made in the country, according to expert Zeng Guang, who considered that China would be weaker against the virus than Western countries.

However, officials do not seem willing to abandon their strategy. “We must constantly improve measures” against the epidemic, Premier Li Keqiang said during a speech to deputies on March 5.

Measures have been reinforced in many parts of the country, such as Shanghai, China’s most populous city (population 25 million), where students must follow classes online.