China locks down city of 9 million people over COVID-19 outbreak – International

A resident of Changchun, Northeast China, is tested for COVID-19 (photo: AFP)

The 9 million inhabitants of the city of Changchun, in Northeast China, were put into confinement this Friday (11), due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 – announced the local authorities.

China faces its worst outbreak of the new coronavirus in two years. The inhabitants of that city will have to stay in their homes and only one person per dwelling will be allowed to leave once every two days, according to the sources.

This is the biggest confinement announced by China since the imposition on the metropolis of Xi’an (north), when 13 million inhabitants were quarantined at the end of last year.

The country, where the new coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, quickly stopped the epidemic in spring 2020, adopting very strict confinement measures that affected entire cities.

The Asian giant managed to largely control the spread of contagions, reaching an official balance of just over 100,000 cases – 4,636 of them fatal – in two years.

The Advancement of Omicron

The Ômicron variant, however, caused localized outbreaks. In the last 24 hours, 1,369 cases were reported, according to the Chinese Ministry of Health.

This is still very low compared to the rest of the world, but it is the highest recorded by China since the first phase of the pandemic, in early 2020.

Of that total, authorities recorded 158 imported cases and 814 asymptomatic cases that are part of a separate count.