China’s President Is ‘Uneasy’ About Russian Invasion, Says CIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, Feb 4, 2022. (Photo: Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping is “uneasy”, in part because “his own intelligence doesn’t seem to have told him what was going to happen,” CIA Director Bill Burns told the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. The information is from CNN International.

Another cause for concern for the Chinese leadership is “the reputational damage that China suffers from the association with Russia’s aggression in Ukraine” and “the economic consequences at a time when growth rates in China are lower than in 30 years.” ”, according to Burns.

“President Xi is probably a little uneasy watching the way in which President Putin has brought Americans and Europeans closer together and strengthened the transatlantic alliance in ways that would have been a little difficult to imagine before the invasion began.”

US authorities closely followed China’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraineas speculation grows that the two autocratic nations are catching up on the world stage.

Just weeks before the invasion began, Putin and Xi met at the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Beijing and the two nations issued a joint statement affirming a “no-limits” partnership.

A Western intelligence report indicated that Chinese officials at the same time requested that senior Russian officials wait until the Beijing Olympics were over before initiating military action in Ukraine, CNN previously reported — but the details of the report were open to interpretation, however. according to CNN, a source familiar with intelligence, and it is unclear whether Putin raised the matter directly with Xi.

On Tuesday, the Chinese president called for “maximum containment” in Ukraine. and said China was “distressed to see the flames of war reignite in Europe,” state media reported, in its strongest statement yet on the conflict.