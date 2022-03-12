Chronic illness could be the reason for high blood sugar

According to the WebMD Portal, having high blood sugar levels can indicate vitiligo, a chronic disease that can appear, especially in adulthood. The portal also highlights that vitiligo is more common in people with type 1 diabetes, which is less frequent, but with serious effects on the functioning of the pancreas, resulting in an autoimmune inflammation.

According to a study cited by the Daily Mail, a survey was conducted on 600 people with type 2 diabetes and non-diabetics. The result showed that 12% of people with vitiligo were diabetic.

The data collected in the research show that the disease occurs in people with type 1 diabetes. However, an increase in cases of type 2 diabetes was noticed. The most affected group are overweight or obese adults and elderly people, also in people with unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles.

Conclusion of the research on the relationship of blood sugar rates X vitiligo

The result was that the high blood sugar levels caused by type 2 diabetes cause destruction of organs, including the skin.

It is worth noting that there are more drastic consequences generated by diabetes, such as total loss of nerve function, limb amputation and, finally, risk of death.

Symptoms of Elevated Blood Sugar Levels

Excess blood sugar can present some symptoms such as thirst, drowsiness, tiredness, nausea, headache, hunger, in addition to blurred vision and tingling in the feet and hands.

Realizing the existence of one or more of these symptoms, it is recommended to seek medical help.