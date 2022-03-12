Concerned about Russia, White House and G7 to publish guidance on circumvention of cryptocurrency sanctions

The White House and the G7 announced new sanctions against Russia on Friday as part of an ongoing effort to stop the country from continuing its invasion of Ukraine. For the first time, these measures will include specific guidance for cryptocurrencies.

The possibility of Russian oligarchs or the government using cryptocurrencies to avoid the financial impact imposed by a broad sanctions regime has US lawmakers and European officials worried in recent days. US Treasury Department officials and industry participants, however, said that is unlikely to happen.

Friday’s announcement from the White House appears to have focused more on reiterating to cryptocurrency companies that they must comply with sanctions rather than the punishments themselves.

“The Treasury Department, through its new guidance, will continue to make clear that the Treasury’s expansive actions against Russia require all Americans to comply with sanctions regulations. These rules apply to both traditional fiat currency transactions and virtual currency transactions,” the White House said in a statement released Friday.

“The Treasury is closely monitoring any efforts to circumvent or violate Russia-related sanctions, including through the use of virtual currency, and is committed to using its broad enforcement authorities to act on violations and promote compliance.”

Treasury spokespersons did not immediately return a request for comment on what the guidance will say or when it will be published.

The weight of the G7

A joint G7 statement also published by the White House specified that this guidance will target the Russian government and its proxies, in addition to oligarchs already on various sanctions lists.

“We are committed to taking steps to better detect and interdict any illicit activity, and we will impose costs on Russians who illicitly use digital assets to raise and transfer their wealth, in accordance with our national processes,” the joint statement said.

Watch: Russians are buying electronics, cars, Bitcoin and stablecoins to prepare for inflation, says Brazilian in Moscow

Ari Redbord, head of legal and government affairs at blockchain intelligence startup TRM Labs, told CoinDesk earlier this week that the cryptocurrency may not serve well as a sanctions evasion tool for a number of reasons, including liquidity concerns.

“It is difficult (moving billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies),” noted Redbord. It is possible that some oligarchs will turn to cryptocurrency, but this may not be their first choice. Redbord, who was at the US Treasury Department before joining TRM, further said that cryptocurrency could be used to avoid sanctions, but that oligarchs already have a complex set of tools, including using shell companies and buying. of high-quality art, and may turn to them first to preserve wealth.

A senior government official also said during a press conference that he did not see cryptocurrency as a “viable solution” for the Russian central bank or its economy.

Friday’s news comes days after US Senator Elizabeth Warren announced she is drafting a bill to stop Russian oligarchs or President Vladimir Putin from using cryptocurrencies to avoid sanctions. Elizabeth has been trying to crack down on this potential illicit activity since earlier this month.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and subscribe to InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter.

related