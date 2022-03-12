Consumer Week will have discounts of up to 80% in physical and online stores of major retailers

Next Tuesday (15) is celebrated the Day of the Consumer. The date is relatively new in Brazil, but every year it has an even greater adherence. For retail, it has already entered the official sales calendar as one of the most important.

For consumers, dates with good discounts are always welcome and also gain space in the personal financial schedule of the year.

According to a survey by All iN | Social Miner, in partnership with Opinion Box and Bornlogic, 42% of consumers surveyed showed an intention to go shopping.

The survey also showed that 58% of respondents go shopping looking for necessities at a better price, while 56% showed a predilection for desired items at a better price.

Thinking about meeting all audiences and needs, the big retailers and marketplaces in Brazil are preparing not just a day of promotions and special conditions, but a week.

Portal Contábeis contacted the main retailers and marketplaces with promotions in effect during Consumer Week 2022 so that you can find out about special conditions and make assertive purchases. Look:

Free market

Mercado Livre, to celebrate Consumer Day, has personalized offers from the 5th to the 19th of March.

According to the marketplace, it is possible to find offers separated by different profiles, such as Tech, Geek, Home and Decoration and Beauty and Fashion, among others. When identifying with a “cluster”, the consumer will find a series of selected products with special discounts.

In 2021, the best-selling categories on the platform were Electronics, Fashion, Vehicle Accessories, Food & Beverage, and Home Goods. During this period, Mercado Livre recorded more than 33 thousand searches per minute.

amazon

Amazon, on the other hand, is working with Consumer Day promotions from the 7th to March 15th, offering up to 60% off products in various categories.

In addition, there is the possibility of interest-free purchases in installments, in addition to the distribution of daily and exclusive coupons in the store application.

Prime members have free shipping with no minimum purchase amount and other customers will have free delivery over R$99 on books and over R$149 on other products sent by Amazon.

According to the company, deliveries in one day are carried out in more than 50 cities in São Paulo, Minas Geris, Distrito Federal, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul.

Two-day deliveries are available to over 700 cities, including: Rio de Janeiro, Goiânia, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Vitória, as well as major cities in the South and Southeast regions. For all other regions, Amazon offers express shipping, which starts in just three days.

Point

Ponto and Casas Bahia, brands owned by Via, will continue with active promotions until March 21 in physical stores and online.

This year, Ponto is betting on interactions with consumers via social networks to offer discount coupons, free shipping and unique payment terms.

Bahia houses

Casas Bahia is proposing to offer lower prices on Consumer Day than those charged on Black Friday. According to the retailer, there will be more than a thousand products, in all categories, with discounts of 70%.

In addition to traditional furniture and appliances, in the coming days, customers will be able to find a variety of items, such as drinks, toys, games, technology items, fashion, home and cleaning products, also with easy payment and free shipping.

Promotions will be signaled on the website, app and in the physical store with the “cheaper than at Black” seal.

American

At Americanas, the celebration with discounts for consumers will last 10 days, ending on March 16.

The brand has prepared discounts of up to 80% for various products available on the website, app and in physical stores. In addition, 50% cashback will be granted on purchases paid with Ame Digital, exclusive discount coupons and free shipping.

This year, Americanas will bet on lives to bring promotions and conditions to customers. and actions with digital influencers on social networks.

Submarine

Submarino also joined the Consumer Day action and will offer discounts of up to 60% for selected products from the universe of books, games and technology.

Offers will be valid until March 16th for website and app and will also offer 10% OFF on coupons. In addition, there will be actions with influencers on social networks.

shoptime

At Shoptime, Consumer Week runs until March 20th and promises discounts of up to 70%. There will be several products on offer such as phones, notebooks, items for the home, housewares, among others.

Shipping will also be free for some regions of the country and all special conditions are applied on the brand’s website and app.

In addition, consumers can take advantage of the SHOP10 coupon, which guarantees 10% off purchases, and up to 20% cashback with the Ame Digital super app.

Safe buy

To protect consumers who want to take advantage of shopping during the period, Portal Contábeis spoke with the lawyer specializing in consumer law, Feres Najm, who is also a former coordinator of Procon in Ribeirão Preto – SP, and gathered the main tips. Play and check it out!