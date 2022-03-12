Covid killed 18 million, three times more than the official balance of the WHO, study points out | coronavirus

The Covid-19 pandemic, declared exactly two years ago, caused the death of 18.2 million people worldwide, revealed a study published this Friday (11) in the journal “The Lancet”. Officially, according to WHO data, the disease left between the beginning of 2020 and the end of 2021 just under 6 million deaths.

According to the authors of the study, “official statistics give only a partial picture” of the pandemic. Experts acknowledge, however, that the study needs to be supplemented with additional research.

If the data is confirmed, the disease will be one of the leading causes of mortality in the world in 2020 and 2021. Official data indicate 5.94 million deaths in the world between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

The higher-than-average mortality rate corresponds to the difference between the number of deaths, regardless of cause, and the number of deaths predicted from previous statistics. The authors built a database from information provided by each country to predict the expected death rate if the pandemic had not occurred.

They calculated that “of the 12.3 million deaths in addition to deaths from Covid counted, a substantial part was probably due to infections caused by Sars-CoV-2”, the virus that originated the pandemic. These Covid-derived infections have not been diagnosed effectively, scientists say.

On the other hand, due to the pandemic, people with other medical problems could not receive adequate care, or had health problems as a result of the measures taken against the pandemic.

Bolivia has the highest excess mortality rate

Latin American Andean countries, eastern and central Europe and southern Africa have suffered particularly from the pandemic. Among the countries, Bolivia has the highest above-average mortality rate in this period, according to the authors of the text. Australia and New Zealand record numbers below the usual level.

Other studies have also indicated a much higher death toll from the Covid pandemic. The Economist magazine accounted for 17 million deaths worldwide, in an article published in November 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes that the excess mortality directly or indirectly linked to Covid-19 could be two to two three times the official balance.