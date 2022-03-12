Dead elderly woman causes commotion and reveals barbarism of war







Barricades in the city of Odessa Photo: Iryna Nazarchuk

One of the characteristics of a war in the digital age is the frequent dissemination of images that reveal its barbarism. Some records, however, end up becoming a symbol of the stupidity of a conflict like the one between Russia and Ukraine, which has already claimed the lives of at least 516 civilians. This is the case of photos taken in the city of Hoholiv, near the capital Kiev, which show an old woman, killed in a bombing while chopping wood in her backyard.

According to the agency Reuterswitnesses claim that the village is being attacked intermittently every two hours, with heavy artillery and even the use of mortars.





Elderly woman found dead in Ukrainian city of Hoholiv Photo: Justin Yau/Sipa USA/Reuters

Reporter Andre Liohn, from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, was in Hoholiv and also caught the scene. In his report for the publication, he stated that thin branches around the corpse, as well as a small axe, indicate what the elderly woman’s last task was in life.

Mass graves in Mariupol

Another war-torn region is Mariupol. The city’s deputy mayor, Serhiy Orlov, reported that more than 1,200 bodies had been pulled from the streets and began to be buried in mass graves.

Several local workers dug a trench about 25 meters long in an old cemetery in the municipality and pushed the bodies, which were wrapped in plastic bags, sheets or rugs.

According to local authorities, more than a thousand people died in Mariupol in nine days. However, the people buried in the ditches were not only killed by war, but also by disease or natural causes.

The dead are placed in the ditches without much ceremony, mainly because it is too dangerous for the workers. A few Russian missiles have already hit the cemetery this week and disrupted the burials.

More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nations (UN) said on Friday, 11. Poland has been the main destination for those fleeing the war.

















* With information from Folha de S. Paulo, Reuters and Ansa