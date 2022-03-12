DefenseNet – US RU NATO

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is “uneasy”, in part because “his own intelligence doesn’t seem to have told him what was going to happen,” CIA Director Bill Burns told the CIA’s Intelligence Committee. US Senate on Thursday (10).

The information is from CNN International. Another cause for concern for the Chinese leadership is “the reputational damage that China suffers from the association with Russia’s aggression in Ukraine” and “the economic consequences at a time when growth rates in China are lower than in 30 years.” ”, according to Burns.

President Xi is probably a little uneasy watching the way President Putin has brought Americans and Europeans closer together and strengthened the transatlantic alliance in ways that would have been a little difficult to imagine before the invasion began.”

US officials have closely followed China’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as speculation grows that the two autocratic nations are catching up on the world stage.

Just weeks before the invasion began, Putin and Xi met at the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Beijing and the two nations issued a joint statement affirming a “no-limits” partnership.

A Western intelligence report indicated that Chinese officials at the same time requested that senior Russian officials wait until the Beijing Olympics were over before initiating military action in Ukraine, CNN previously reported — but the details of the report were open to interpretation, however. according to CNN, a source familiar with intelligence, and it is unclear whether Putin raised the matter directly with Xi.

On Tuesday, the Chinese leader called for “maximum containment” in Ukraine and said China was “distressed to see the flames of war reignite in Europe,” state media reported in his statement. strongest to date on the conflict.

The government of Venezuela’s autocrat, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed on Thursday (10) its support for Russia, its ally, during a meeting that brought together senior officials from both countries in Turkey and at a time when tensions are escalating over the Russian invasion. from Ukraine.

“We had a meeting with our good friend Sergei Lavrov. We reviewed our bilateral strategic relations and the complex international scenario,” wrote Delcy Rodríguez, who leads the Venezuelan delegation, on Twitter.

Images shared by official media show Rodríguez and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish officials, another key ally of the Maduro government.

“Venezuela reaffirmed the principle of sovereign equality of states as the way to preserve balances in favor of peace,” added Rodríguez.

Caracas has expressed support for Russia during a conflict that has earned Vladimir Putin’s government international disapproval and multiple sanctions.

The meeting comes just days after US delegates met in Caracas with Maduro, who has repeatedly thanked Russia for helping his government amid US sanctions designed to force him out of power.

The White House, which does not recognize Maduro as president after calling his 2018 re-election fraudulent, said energy was on the table at the meeting in Caracas as the United States seeks to reduce its oil imports from Russia. in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been the target of economic sanctions by the United States, Europe and other allied countries in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, which seek to punish the Russian currency, the banking sector, airlines, among other objectives.

Moscow has been a key ally of Venezuela since the government of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told US President Joe Biden on Thursday that it was important for the Turkish government to maintain dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Erdogan also told Biden in a telephone conversation that Turkey’s mediating role in trying to find a solution to the conflict was important, according to a statement from his office.

NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine on the Black Sea, has good relations with both countries. The Turkish government has called the Russian invasion unacceptable, although it opposes sanctions against Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian correspondent Dmytro Kulekba met in Turkey’s southern Antalya province under Turkish mediation.

But the highest-level contact between the two sides since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine has shown no apparent progress towards a ceasefire.

It also failed to reach a solution through a humanitarian corridor from the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, in the south of the country.

In the conversation with Biden, Erdogan said that organizing the meeting between Lavrov and Kuleba was in itself a diplomatic victory.

Both Kuleba and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who hosted the talks, said it was not an easy meeting.