discover 4 benefits of its consumption

Watermelon is a very juicy fruit, being composed of about 90% water, it has a diuretic action, in addition to several other health benefits. And did you know that we can even consume its bark?

In watermelon we find good amounts of carbohydrates, vitamins C and A, it also has mineral salts such as iron, calcium, phosphorus and potassium, which are great for strengthening the immune system and warding off the risk of diseases. All this not to mention that it is a low-calorie fruit.

Watermelon rind and its nutrients

Similar to the inside of the fruit, in the skin we can find many amounts of vitamins A, C and lycopene, the same component found in tomatoes, a great antioxidant capable of regulating cholesterol. Amazingly, the watermelon rind is rich in water that helps in body hydration.

What are the benefits of watermelon rind?

Healthy and beautiful skin

Because it is rich in water and vitamins that keep the body hydrated, watermelon rind when ingested acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. It favors skin tone, being very effective for the treatment of acne. In addition, watermelon rind can be used directly on the skin as a homemade cleansing solution.

Strengthens immunity

Thanks to its nutritional composition that acts as an anti-inflammatory that favors the strengthening of the immune system and reduces the risks of diseases.

protect the bones

Consuming watermelon rind helps to have stronger and healthier bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Eliminates fluid retention

It keeps the body well hydrated due to its amounts of water. This helps fight fluid retention and helps control blood pressure and cholesterol. And for women, it is a holy remedy to prevent cellulite.

In addition to these 4 benefits mentioned above, we cannot forget that watermelon reduces the chances of prostate cancer and other types of cancer, in addition to being good for preventing premature aging.

How to consume watermelon rind?

To take full advantage of the benefits of the shell of this food, you can consume the sautéed shell, you can make a farofa from the shell or make jams of jellies and sweets.