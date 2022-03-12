Discover the benefits of okra for diabetics

It is very common to find okra composing typical dishes from different regions of Brazil. After all, this vegetable of ours is a great source of flavor and aroma that enchants our cuisine. However, what few people know is that okra has fundamental properties to combat high blood glucose. So today we are going to introduce you to some of the okra benefits for diabetics to encourage you to add this powerful ingredient to your diet.

Benefits of Okra for Diabetics

The biggest enemy of diabetics is certainly the carbohydrate, since when we eat bread, pasta and flour derivatives, these foods become sugar in the body. In this case, the body of a diabetic finds it even more difficult to digest these foods, which can cause spikes in blood glucose.

This is especially true if the diet is deficient in foods rich in dietary fiber, which are essential for digestion. And in this, okra can be very useful, as it is a vegetable with a vast reserve of fibers that improve digestion. Therefore, it will be even more important for diabetics, these fibers help in the absorption of glucose and, consequently, in the decrease of its level in the blood.

Other benefits of okra

However, the advantages of consuming this vegetable do not stop only in the regulation of blood glucose, although it is very important. For example, okra is famous for preventing heart disease, as it will also be responsible for balancing bad cholesterol. Consequently, it prevents the accumulation of fats in the veins and arteries and helps in the prevention of heart attacks and the like.

Okra can also offer better blood pressure control, improves bone health and also helps to lose weight. Regarding this last aspect, it is worth mentioning that okra increases the feeling of satiety, which is why it is indicated for people who want to lose weight in a healthy way. Finally, also know that okra helps to strengthen immunity due to the amount of vitamin C it has, not to mention the benefits on the brain, blood and eyes that this vegetable will provide you.