Duque offers Colombian oil to President Joe Biden

Colombian President Iván Duque said on Thursday (10) that he offered Colombian oil to US President Joe Biden after the trip by US officials to Venezuela, in which the energy issue was discussed.

“Colombia today is a country that has more capacity to supply hydrocarbons than Venezuela has today,” Duque told a news conference after meeting with Biden at the White House.

The Colombian president revealed he told Biden that Colombia can and wants to help global energy stability, especially amid uncertainty in oil and gas supply and prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The United States is looking for ways to replace Russian oil imports, suspended by Biden after the Moscow offensive, and the White House said “energy security” was part of negotiations by a US delegation that traveled to Caracas last weekend. week.

The trip fueled speculation that the United States could resume the purchase of Venezuelan oil, under an embargo since April 2019, as part of the sanctions that Washington imposed on Caracas after the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, an electoral process considered fraudulent by the American government.

Duque explained that Colombia produces more than 890,000 barrels a day and could “very soon” reach more than a million barrels a day.

the Colombian president also highlighted offshore projects, in particular with the American oil company Occidental Petroleum, and investments by the Colombian company Ecopetrol in the Permian basin, in Texas.

“Colombia can contribute and we want to contribute to the stability and world prices of energy, especially in the circumstances we are living,” said Duque.

He also spoke with Biden about the contribution Colombia can make to the supply of green hydrogen to Europe and the United States.