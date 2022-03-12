Elden Ring in PT-BR is missing part of the lore

Many items have only a very basic description

Update: Bandai Namco Brasil informed us that the international office is already aware of the problem of locating Elden Ring in PT-BR and is awaiting an official position.

Original Story

Anyone who is already used to the style of FromSoftware’s games knows that much of the lore is told through item descriptions. Whether it’s negative status healing items, or weapons, armor, spells and so on. However, it is not quite what is happening in Elden Ring with the subtitles in PT-BRas a Brazilian user on Reddit points out.

After seeing a post on Reddit showing a mention of the movie Frozen in Blaidd’s Armor, one of the game’s characters, PicosauroRex, the redditor, went after the Portuguese version to compare. And his observation was that lack of lore description not only on this armor, but on other items as well.



Before coming to pass on the information to you, I opened the game in PT-BR, checked all the items I have (there are not few, I have 90 hours of game time), and I saw that those affected are the armor pieces, spells and incantations. Weapons, whether swords, bows, staves, or even shields and talismans, were not affected by this issue.

Items lacking description have only one line that talks, very briefly, about it, like “Armor worn by Condor Knights”, description of “Armor of Thorns”. In English, the same armor has a very different description. Tells who used it and what he did in the past. This is lore.

The finding is very worrying, as armor and spells, for example, carry information from their owners, telling their story, which always contributes to forming lore. It’s always been that way since Demon’s Souls, FromSoftware’s first game of its kind. The entire history of the developer’s games is understood through the few dialogues and many item descriptions, or watching VaatiVidya’s videos as well.

In particular, I’ve found the Elden Ring lore easier to understand. Hidetaka Miyazaki himself, responsible for the game, said that this title is the one with the most direct narrative, unlike the games in the Souls and Bloodborne franchise. Furthermore, Miyazaki reinforces the importance of item descriptions: “Textual information is presented in pieces and is intended to connect in the player’s mind or be imagined by the player”.



We contacted Bandai Namco Brazil for clarification on the matter. As soon as we get a response, we will update the news.

