Elderly couple expel Russian soldiers who invaded their backyard

An elderly Ukrainian couple expelled at least three Russian soldiers from their backyard. The images, captured by security cameras, were released by the US embassy in Ukraine this week.

The identities were not released, nor the place where the scene was recorded. In the images, it is possible to see three armed soldiers invading the residence. They walk through the yard until the elderly approach them, shouting, as if asking them to leave the place.

In the sequence, one of the soldiers appears to shoot into the air. Despite this, the elderly continue to gesticulate against the soldiers. In less than a minute of conversation, the soldiers leave the scene.

It is not possible to hear what they say, but, according to the images, the couple still accompany the soldiers to the exit. Finally, they lock the gate.

humanitarian corridors

On Thursday, a new attempt to evacuate civilians from Ukraine was resumed through humanitarian corridors after the ceasefire was interrupted by the attack on a maternity ward.

Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy minister for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories, said that there are open passages in Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izyum, Sumy, Trostyanets and Krasnopil, in addition to the cities close to Kiev: Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpen and Gostomel.

War crime

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Russians of war crimes over the attack that left three dead, including a child.

He showed videos of the destruction of the medical center, which included a maternity hospital and a children’s hospital. The images show buildings hit by the bombing, rubble, as well as papers and glass scattered on the floor.

“It is already beyond atrocities. Today, we must be united in condemning this war crime by Russia, which reflects all the evil that the invaders have brought to our land”, declared Zelensky.