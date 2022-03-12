EU threatens Russia with 4th package of severe sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday that the bloc’s leaders are ready to apply a fourth package of even tougher economic sanctions to Russia if the war in Ukraine continues.

“Tomorrow we will adopt a fourth sanctions package,” said von der Leyen, who is attending a meeting on the Russian invasion with EU representatives in Versailles, France.

According to the host, French President Emmanuel Macron, nothing is “off the negotiating table, nor any taboo”.

“We will do everything necessary to stop Russia,” he declared.

The EU is ready to suspend exports of luxury goods, revoke special conditions recognized by the World Trade Organization, freeze Moscow’s position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, among others.

The sanctions follow those already announced by Washington and will be taken in coordination with all the G7 countries. Oligarchs close to Putin are expected to have assets frozen, as well as their families.

Imports of steel products from the Russian Federation will then be banned and a general ban on new investments in Russia in the energy sector, technology transfers, financial services and production will be proposed.

The leaders also indicated they could provide more funds to arm Ukrainian soldiers, but denied accelerating Ukraine’s entry into the European Union.