Face without a mask against Covid: end of use can be a trigger for anxiety and other dilemmas; see how to deal | Mental health

But the feeling is not for everyone: experts heard by the g1 point out that, in the last two years, the mask fulfilled functions that go beyond protecting against coronavirus. Among them was the role of acting as a barrier to avoid the judgment of others about themselves and even to hide their own emotions.

Some groups, such as people who have anxiety disorders, may also struggle to cope with the release, for fear of contagion.

Below, in this report, you will read about:

Mask functions beyond virus protection Fear of contagion and anxiety disorders How to remove the mask in your own time

1 – Masks meant more than just protection

2 of 4 Young people in masks look at cell phones on a train platform on March 6, 2022. — Photo: Peter Parks/AFP Young people in masks look at cell phones on a train platform on March 6, 2022. — Photo: Peter Parks/AFP

“What we have observed in the clinic is that the mask performs several functions for each one: some patients are afraid to take off the mask not only because of the fear of Covid. of course, protection against the virus”, comments Wilian D. Fender, psychoanalyst and doctoral student in clinical psychology at the University of São Paulo (USP).

He explains that “many people ended up developing some very important dysfunctions in relation to the mask – such as, for example, hiding the face, that is, hiding the expressions”.

Research published last November by scientists at Cardiff University in Wales found that wearing masks affects how the brain is able to empathize with the emotions of others – especially the positive ones, which depend more on the lower part of the face to be expressed. (Fear, for example, can only be expressed with the eyes).

“This facial mimicry – where the brain recreates and mirrors the other person’s emotional experience – affects how we empathize with others and interact socially,” lead author Ross Vanderwert told the BBC.

Why, then, would some want to hide their expressions – and emotions?

“It’s very curious, because if we think that expressions say a lot about us, they end up revealing a lot, why is it that many people ended up putting the mask on themselves as a protection of these expressions for others? The mask was also creating a function of hiding emotions, expressions. And that comes with it – expressions as revealing of emotions”, analyzes Fender.

A second question, also linked to the first, is the aestheticspoints out the psychoanalyst – from people who say that others look “prettier” in a mask.

“What’s with that ‘people look prettier in a mask’? When we say something about the other, we’re saying something about ourselves too. Psychoanalysis tells us a lot: when we talk about someone, we put ourselves And, in that sense, maybe a lot of people are afraid of taking off their mask, maybe even feeling more beautiful, or not having this concern that the other can judge their appearance”, he evaluates.

Psychologist Yuri Busin, a doctor in behavioral neuroscience from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, in São Paulo, and a specialist in cognitive-behavioral therapy, recalls that people are not obliged to remove the mask or live up to expectations as for appearance.

“In the aesthetic part of the situation, she [a máscara] it made it easier for a lot of people, and it made a lot of people more secure about some things. Then they will have to model themselves again. but not necessarily [significa] that she has to remove the mask and has to attend to what she had in the past”, he says.

According to him, each person needs to choose how they are going to deal, from now on, with the fact of being without the mask. “That’s her choice – not necessarily she has to live up to other people’s expectations. But, naturally, it’s going to cause a little bit of anguish about what action I should take,” he says.

“Each one wore the mask based on their life story – their traumas, their defenses, their demands, expectations for the other and for themselves”, completes Wilian Fender.

The psychoanalyst assesses that masks played an important role in social relationships.

“I don’t know whether positively or negatively – I would risk negatively, as we end up hiding behind the mask, many times – both with emotions and with appearance”, says the psychoanalyst.

2 – Fear of Covid and anxiety disorders

Psychiatrist Eduardo Perin, a specialist in cognitive-behavioral therapy at the Anxiety Outpatient Clinic of Hospital das Clínicas da USP, reports that, in his office, people have expressed fear of taking off their mask, even outdoors, for fear of contagion by Covid.

Psychiatrist Eduardo Perin, a specialist in cognitive-behavioral therapy at the Anxiety Outpatient Clinic of Hospital das Clínicas da USP, reports that, in his office, people have expressed fear of taking off their mask, even outdoors, for fear of contagion by Covid. .

“People want to be absolutely sure, 100%, that they will not catch the disease. And that certainty really does not exist. Even with a mask, even with distancing, the risk of transmission will never be zero”, he points out.

Even more specifically, those who suffer from disorders such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), or hypochondria – may have even more difficulty with the removal of the mask and the fear of contagion.

“Patients who have obsessive-compulsive disorder, patients who have hypochondria – which is also a disease in the obsessive-compulsive disorder family – tend to have a panic to take off the mask. [pessoas] need those 100% certainty [de que não vão pegar]. OCD or hypochondria makes a person want to be absolutely sure of everything. She would like it to have a 0% chance of being contaminated. But that’s unreal.”

These people, explains Fender, may often not have resumed activities outside the home until now, even with the mask on.

“Some of these patients only go out for the most essential activities – since they don’t even leave the house, they won’t, much less, take off their mask on the street. For many people, leaving home is also an achievement. So I think each one will have time to adapt to this new reality”, he ponders.

Psychologist Yuri Busin assesses that removing the mask – as well as inserting it – will be a difficult process.

“We created a new type of behavior, and this behavior was very much linked to a fear. It was a very difficult phase that we lived through, especially in the beginning. So now, when the mask is removed, it is obvious that we are still paired with a great fear – which gives a very strong anxiety to be taking risks again. It is natural that people have this fear”, ponders Busin.

The three experts are unanimous in saying that each will have their own time to deal with not wearing a mask – whether for reasons linked to the fear of contagion or for aesthetic reasons, for example.

The three experts are unanimous in saying that each will have their own time to deal with not wearing a mask – whether for reasons linked to the fear of contagion or for aesthetic reasons, for example.

On the one hand, it’s important not to push yourself too far, going beyond your limits in exposing yourself to situations without the accessory. On the other hand, it is necessary not to settle and observe the degree of suffering that taking off the mask brings on itself.

“I think you have to measure the level of suffering in relation to this. If the suffering is very high, I think it is best, obviously, to seek psychotherapy. Sometimes the anxiety is very high and it doesn’t just appear there. the question of the mask itself”, points out Yuri Busin.

“You’re going to do it, obviously, as your time dictates. You don’t have to push yourself madly, but you also can’t accommodate. So, you go, slowly, understanding what’s happening and making small situations where you feel comfortable”, he says. .

Eduardo Perin, psychiatrist, gives examples: it is possible to start by taking off the mask on the street, away from other people; then, in an environment with more people, only open; later, in a restaurant, sitting outside.

“It’s a gradual exposure. There’s only one way to deal with fears, which is to face it gradually within the person’s limits. Gradual and continuous. It’s no use doing it once and stopping. You have to take steps towards a gradual confrontation, within the limits”, he says.

An important point, however, is don’t do this exposure on your own, even if there is social pressure to remove the mask in certain situationsreinforces Perin.