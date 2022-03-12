Facebook changes internal rules and now allows hate speech in Ukraine

Temporary measure will be valid during the war against Russia and will allow the publication of phrases such as “death to Russian invaders”, but real threats against civilians are not tolerated.

OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP Facebook has been banned in Russia, which joins China and North Korea in the group of few countries where the social network is not allowed.



O Facebook announced last Thursday, 10th, the temporary suspension of its internal rules about hate speeches in some Eastern European countries due to the invasion of Ukraine through the Russia. As of now, the platform allows statements such as “death to Russian invaders” in 12 nations. They are: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine. However, real threats against civilians are not tolerated. “As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made concessions to forms of political expression that would generally violate our rules, such as violent speeches such as “death to Russian invaders”, explained Meta, Facebook’s parent company, in an announcement. “We continue to disallow credible calls to violence against Russian civilians,” it added.

The information was initially disclosed by the Reuters news agency. According to her, the social network is also temporarily allowing posts that call for the death of the Russian president, Vladimir Putinor the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. The information would have been found in internal emails from the company that owns Facebook, the Goal, which were sent to the platform’s content moderators and obtained by the agency. As a result of the measure, the Russian embassy in the United States demanded that Washington stop Meta’s “extremist activities”. “Facebook users and Instagram [que pertence à mesma empresa] have not given the owners of these platforms the right to determine the truth criteria and pit nations against each other,” the embassy said on Twitter in a message that was also shared by its India office.

In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation has submitted an application to the court for the recognition of Meta as an extremist organization. “In accordance with the Federal Law ‘On Combating Extremist Activities’, the Office of the Attorney General of the Russian Federation has filed a petition to the court to recognize Meta Platforms Inc. as an extremist organization and ban its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the Cabinet said. The Investigation Commission has opened a criminal case against the company’s employees for incitement to extremism and assistance in terrorism.

Facebook and other American technology giants have been mobilizing to penalize Russia for its war offensive, as a kind of corporate sanctions that are added to the sanctions of several Western countries. At the same time, Moscow mobilized to block access to this social network and the twitter in its territory, joining a small group of countries that exclude Facebook, alongside the China and gives North Korea. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) announced on Friday that it would also restrict access to Instagram, which belongs to Meta, at the request of the Russian Public Ministry.

Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, Russian authorities have been increasing pressure against independent media outlets, at a time when press freedom in the country was rapidly declining. Last week’s Facebook block and Twitter restriction came on the same day that Moscow supported the imposition of prison sentences on media journalists who publish “false information” about the army.