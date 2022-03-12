Find out how the new whatspp feature called TestFlight will work!

WhatsApp’s TestFlight beta program is already being developed for iOS users. Starting this year, users who update the application will be able to take advantage of a new feature, the possibility of sending polls in conversation groups. understand more about How will TestFlight work? and don’t miss anything about this new functionality.

Understand how the new WhatsApp feature will work

Although it has not yet been released to users, the site has already informed how the development of the feature is progressing and has provided an image to demonstrate how it will work.

In this way, the user will be able to create polls in the conversation groups, putting the question title to be sent with some answer options. It is worth mentioning that this feature will have encryption, to prevent people who are not within the group from having access to the computed votes.

Therefore, in addition to having first-rate security, it will also increase the functionality within the application for those who are interested.

Learn about other WhatsApp features

In addition to the current development of the possibility of taking polls, the application had already been worked on and offered new updates and features for users. In this sense, one of the upgrades was in relation to group video calls.

With this, in addition to users being able to make group calls with up to 6 people at a time, it is also possible to create a kind of “room”. That way, the people you’ve added can come and go as they please without having to ask to join the call.

For those who like to browse the web with this application, improvements have also been made. In this sense, it is already possible for the user to enter via WhatsApp Web without having to be online in the mobile application. Thus, after the first connection has been made, it is possible to use the computer without needing the interference of the cell phone.