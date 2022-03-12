Fiocruz considers the release from wearing masks premature

posted on 03/11/2022 19:07



(credit: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)

Amid the relaxation of protective measures against covid-19, such as the release of the use of masks in open and even closed places in some states and cities, researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) expressed this Friday (11/11) 3), disagreement with the flexibility of these measures, in the Covid-19 Observatory bulletin. According to the document, early relaxation “means abandoning the story of so many lost lives”. In Brazil, so far, 654,556 people have died from Covid-19.

“We reinforce that the premature relaxation of protective measures, as well as not investing in the population’s motivation about vaccination, means abandoning the story of so many lost lives”, indicated the document.

Therefore, the researchers indicate that the ideal is to return to the pattern of the beginning of the pandemic, when the use of masks, hand hygiene and the prevention of agglomerations were strongly recommended.

“We recommend that, as we move towards optimal levels of vaccination coverage, physical distancing measures, the use of masks and hand hygiene are maintained even in open environments where greater concentration and agglomeration of people can occur”, suggested the experts.

To justify the recommendation, the researchers cited a recent study that concluded that face mask use should be maintained for about two to 10 weeks after reaching 70 to 90% of the vaccination coverage of the target population.

In view of the emergence of the ômicron variant and the greater transmission capacity of the strain, the continued use of a mask becomes even more important. “Vaccination alone is not enough to control the pandemic and prevent deaths and suffering, it is essential to maintain a set of combined measures until the appropriate level of vaccination coverage of the target population is reached”, added the publication.

Future

Data on the occupancy rates of covid-19 ICU beds for adults in the Unified Health System (SUS) confirm the trend of improvement in the indicator seen in previous weeks. The only state that remained in the alert zone was Santa Catarina, which, on March 8, had an occupancy rate of 79%.

Fiocruz also emphasizes that the coming weeks will be crucial to understand the course of covid-19 in the country. “It is still not possible to assess the effect of recent parties and trips during the carnival period, nor the easing of the use of masks and the holding of events that promote the mass agglomeration that has occurred in some Brazilian cities”, the bulletin pointed out.