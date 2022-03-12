Florida governor criticizes Joe Biden for delegation visit to Venezuela

Ron DeSantis criticized the president for ‘using rising energy prices’ as a pretext to legitimize the South American country’s regime

EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS Joe Biden wants to reconnect with Venezuela after Russian oil restrictions



the governor of FloridaRepublican Ron DeSantis, strongly criticized this Friday, the 11th, the sending to Venezuela of a delegation of U.S and accused the government of Joe Biden of “using the increase in energy prices as a pretext to legitimize” the regime in the South American country. At an event at a church in Doral, a city near Miami, DeSantis lamented the visit to Venezuela of a delegation of US government officials in the context of the invasion of Ukraine through the Russia and the energy crisis triggered by the war. “This Maduro regime is not a regime that legitimizes itself. It is not a regime that supports itself (…) If you say you don’t want to deal with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin because he is a dictator, then don’t turn around and go to (Venezuelan President Nicolás) Maduro,” said DeSantis. On his Facebook account, the governor wrote about a photo of the meeting held this afternoon in Doral that the United States “has huge energy reserves and we must increase production”, “not exchange the oil of one dictator for the oil of another”.

A group of Republican congressmen from Florida, some in the midst of their re-election campaign, demanded on Thursday that the US government not relax its policy regarding the “dictatorship” of Nicolás Maduro by negotiating or lifting sanctions and also asked for more information on several aspects raised by their constituents. José Antonio Colina, president of the Organization of Politically Persecuted Venezuelans in Exile (Veppex), also participated in the meeting, who recently told Efe that “negotiating with Nicolás Maduro is a betrayal and disrespect to Venezuelans”. “We have political prisoners, we have six million displaced people, we have thousands of people killed and murdered by tyranny,” he added.

For his part, in a letter addressed to Biden and to the Secretaries of State and Energy, Anthony Blinken and Jennifer Granholm, respectively, Congressman Carlos Giménez highlighted that “by negotiating with the Maduro dictatorship, the government is undermining foreign policy in relation to to Venezuela and neglecting the US commitment to the Venezuelan exile community”. Gimenéz’s letter, as well as DeSantis’s comments, owes itself to the recent visit to Caracas of a delegation of high-ranking US officials, led by presidential adviser Juan González, to meet with representatives of the Venezuelan government, followed by the release of two Americans arrested in Venezuela.

*With information from EFE