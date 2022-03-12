Former president of the Ukrainian rugby federation enlists in the army at 83 – News









Former Ukrainian rugby federation president Giorgi Dzanghirian enlisted, aged 83, as a volunteer in the country’s army. Like other men and women, the old man resists the Russian invasion and tries to protect the territory of Ukraine from the attack of the enemy Armed Forces.

The information was released by the team in which Dzanghirian played during his youth, Sokil Rugby, in the city of Lviv. However, the old man’s bravery only became popular when Rugby Europe president Octavian Morariu published the story on Twitter.

“This is Giorgi Dzanghirian, 83-year-old former Ukrainian Rugby Union president defending his country,” he wrote on Twitter.











According to information from the French newspaper Le Parisien, replicated by the Argentine portal Infobae, Sokil Rugby is offering shelter to people passing through Lviv, towards the western border of Ukraine. The city in which the club is based has one of the main train stations in the country.

While Dzanghirian fought for the nation, Ukrainian rugby lost one of its players to the war. Young Mykita Bobrov was shot along with his family in a town near Kiev, Morariu also disclosed.









