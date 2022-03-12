Gabriel Boric assumes the presidency of Chile with the promise to transform the country – News

Gabriel Boric takes office this Friday (11) as president of Chile with the promise of transforming the country, to promote a social welfare state with ecological awareness, feminist and capable of reducing inequalities.

The former student leader, who has not yet graduated in law from the University of Chile and has been a deputy since 2014, will become, at 36, the youngest president in the history of Chile.

He will lead a country that closes a cycle of traditional politics, knocked out after the social upheaval of 2019 and, later, the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boric intends to start a path towards a welfare state in the style of European social democracy, to change direction and keep his word: to transform Chile into the “grave” of neoliberalism, where 1% of the population owns 26% of the population. wealth.





“This is a government that comes to power in a very fragmented political climate, which does not have a parliamentary majority and therefore does not have the possibility of carrying out very radical reforms in the short term,” said Claudia Heiss, head of Political Science at the University of Chile.

However, “there is also this optimism that comes from the constituent process and an impulse to overcome neoliberalism, which I think is seen today with less fear even by conservative sectors, because there is a kind of anti-neoliberal sentiment in the world”, added the academic. .

The leftist takes office with a crisis of credibility in politics, a 22.5% cut in public spending, a forecast of a slowdown in the economy for this year, large irregular migration and a historic unresolved land conflict between the State and the Mapuche people.

The change of command of the current conservative president Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014; 2018-2022) will be at the Congress, located in the port of Valparaíso, 150 km from Santiago.

More than 20 international guests will be present, including President Alberto Fernández, of Argentina, Pedro Castillo, of Peru, King Felipe VI, of Spain, and the writer Gioconda Belli, of Nicaragua, in addition to the Chilean bestseller Isabel Allende, who will be part of the United States delegation, where he has lived for over 30 years.





social demand

The Boric government will have to respond to social demands for better health, education and retirement, and to reduce social inequality, demands that emerged in the October 2019 social outbreak that hit the country considered one of the most stable in the region.

“Boric promised dialogue to overcome these problems. It remains to be seen whether this predisposition to dialogue translates into citizens who never tire of waiting for solutions again,” Rodrigo Espinoza, an academic at Diego Portales University, told AFP.

Another challenge will be to garner support for the final part of the constitutional process, which this year must call a plebiscite to approve or reject a new constitution to replace the current Magna Carta, inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).





generational change





The young president, who promised a “feminist” government, appointed women to 14 of the 24 ministries of the most varied professions, profiles and ages, with an average of 42 years, marking a generational shift in politics.

He summoned two former student leaders with whom he paraded in 2011 for free and quality education and with whom he shared a seat in Congress: Camila Vallejos (33), his next government spokesperson, and Giorgio Jackson (35), the minister responsible for relations with Congress.

There will also be six ministers who were born and raised in exile during the Pinochet dictatorship, including Maya Fernández, the future defense minister and granddaughter of former socialist president Salvador Allende.

This new team in power will have to govern with a divided Parliament and a minority of the new official alliance formed by the Broad Front and the Communist Party, plus possible support from the Socialist Party.

But it won’t be enough to get a minimal majority in the legislature that supports his proposals, such as an ambitious tax reform that collects 5% of GDP to finance them.

“He will face a hostile Congress”, says Espinoza, who says that his “big challenge” will be to “install a dialogue to overcome legislative barriers” in order to have “the collection capacity to support a welfare state”.

In the same way, it will collide with the distrust of sectors of the radical right and left about whether it will be able to carry out the social changes it promises.