Gabriel Boric takes over as Chile’s youngest president – News

Gabriel Boric assumed this Friday (11) the presidency of Chile for the term of 2022-2026, becoming the youngest president in the country’s history at just 36 years old, just completed.

Boric takes office after a victory in the second round of elections, on December 19, with 55.87% of the vote.





In the Senate Hall of Honor, the socialist Álvaro Elizalde, the new president of this parliamentary house, placed the presidential sash on Boric.

“In front of the people and peoples of Chile, yes, I promise,” said Boric, raising his left fist and signing, after a big sigh, his position as the highest authority in the South American country, replacing the conservative Sebastián Piñera.

The solemn ceremony was attended by representatives of governments from different countries. Among the guests was young university student Gustavo Gatica, who was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet during the November 8, 2019, protests amid clashes between police and protesters in downtown Santiago.





New Congress





Chile’s new Congress also took office this Friday. The Chamber of Deputies renewed the 155 parliamentary terms.

The coalition considered official of the future government of Boric, Apruebo Dignidad (Frente Ampla and Partido Comunista), added 37 deputies and the left-wing coalition Nueva Pacto Social (former Concertación) another 37.

On the right side, which will now assume the role of opposition, the coalition that, until now, has supported Piñera has accumulated 53 legislators, the ultra-rightists of the Frente Social Cristiana 15 and the unknown position is the position that the 6 deputies of the Partido de la Gente will take. to assume.

The Senate, which after a recent reform went from 43 to 50 seats, renewed 27 terms. The right and left were split half and half.



