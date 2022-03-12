‘Ghost of Kiev’: alleged Ukrainian Armed Forces pilot who may have shot down Russian planes | World

Ace of truth or just propaganda? The profile of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published this Friday (11) a photo that would be of the “Ghost of Kiev”, a pilot who would have shot down more than six Russian planes, according to rumors circulating on the network.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine there has been speculation about the existence or not of the “Ghost of Kiev”, even in official profiles of the Ukrainian government. The character has been celebrated by users of social networks.

“Hello, Russian villain, I’m flying for your soul – Ghost of Kiev”, reads a message posted next to the photo of the pilot by the Ukrainian body. The post had more than 7 thousand shares until the last update of this report.

For now, there is no concrete evidence that the pilot exists, and there is the hypothesis that it is just a piece of propaganda to motivate the Ukrainians in their resistance against the invasion.

Video of ‘Phantom’ in action is fake

The Fact or Fake proved that one of the videos attributed to the pilot was fake. The images that circulated on the net showed a fighter shooting down another in the air, with captions citing the character.