Google Meet update will let you see the connection of participants

Google has several platforms that offer digital tools to make your user’s life easier. Among them is Google Meet, whose purpose is to carry out video calls. In this sense, to meet the growing demand, the company has made updates to this platform. Among them, a novelty has recently arrived: administrators will be able to see users’ internet connection in Google Meet.

Google Meet became the most used in 2020

With the Covid-19 pandemic, social isolation began as a measure to prevent the disease. As a result, most companies transferred the work performed in the office to the home office, a model that has become very popular and should persist in the post-pandemic world. Faced with this reality, videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet and Teams have become much more used.

Therefore, these platforms needed to adapt to the new reality to be able to meet the demand that grew exponentially. Regarding Meet, Google found that from 2020 to mid-2021, the tool’s usage time increased 20 times. Thus, the company began to invest in the videoconferencing platform and was innovating and adapting it to better serve users. In addition, Google underwent a restructuring, increasing the number of employees who worked on the Meet team.

Platform novelty

With the home office, it also became easier to make excuses for missing or leaving work meetings and classes early, such as saying that the internet went down. With that in mind, Google has made a new update to Meet, where the person managing Google Workspace will be able to check the internet signal of meeting participants.

Google’s goal in doing this is to give the platform more credibility, as this will give more control to meeting administrators. In addition to this, this is not the first information to be available to administrators, as they are already able to see the type of connection, control the participants’ microphone and camera, control CPU usage, among other things.