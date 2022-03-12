Government cancels Damares trip to Palestine and Israel

BRASILIA – Minister Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) canceled an official trip to Palestine and Israel, in the Middle East, on the eve of the war in Ukraine. The trip was known in the ministry as the “Palestinian Mission.” Damares would visit a refugee camp in the West Bank, marked by frequent clashes with the Israeli military.

Diplomats involved in the preparations attributed the cancellation to an order from the Planalto Palace. President Jair Bolsonaro’s penultimate public engagement before taking off for Moscow, where he visited President Vladimir Putin and expressed “solidarity” with Russia, was an audience with Damares. Her travel date would coincide with the president’s.

Bolsonaro traveled to Russia and Hungary between February 14 and 17. He had authorized the minister’s trip, between 11 and 19 February, with expenses covered by the government. Damares would go to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Israel, and Ramallah, Palestine, to “prospect opportunities for international cooperation.”

The cancellation of that itinerary to the epicenter of a centuries-old conflict between Arabs and Israelis took place after Bolsonaro suffered from travel expenses of the special secretary for Culture, Mário Frias, to the United States. Frias and an advisor spent R$39,000 each for a meeting with Bolsonarista fighter Renzo Gracie.

In the same week that Damares canceled the mission to Palestine and Israel, Bolsonaro determined that Frias be excluded from the visit to Russia and from subsequent visits to Hungary and Poland.

The “Palestinian Mission” would also involve advisors to Damares, such as the national secretary for Women’s Policies, Cristiane Britto, and the national secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, Maurício José Cunha. Another four advisors would board, all with expenses paid by the Union.

Damares mobilized Itamaraty ambassadors in Brasília, Ramala and Tel-Aviv to prepare the trip, as well as his team. The sudden cancellation surprised diplomats because the tickets had already been issued.

For the government, however, the presence of Damares in the Middle East, a few months before the election campaign, could also revive a 2018 promise that Bolsonaro never fulfilled: the transfer of the Tel-Aviv embassy to Jerusalem.

The change, feared in diplomacy, is encouraged by evangelical supporters of the president. The minister, in turn, is a pastor at the Lagoinha Baptist Church.

protests

While it pleases Israelis, the idea has sparked protests in the Arab world. Jerusalem is a city disputed by the two peoples, with holy sites for Jews, Muslims and Christians. The change would imply a recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. And Brazil’s tradition is to support the two-state solution.

The government has sought to balance the dispute between Palestinians and Israelis. This is what happened on the president’s most recent trip to Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, in November 2021, as shown by the Estadão.

Two years earlier, when Bolsonaro returned from Israel and announced the opening of a commercial office in Jerusalem, diplomats from the Foreign Ministry made a trip to calm the situation and give explanations to the Arab countries. They passed through Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. All Brazilian ambassadors in the region were summoned to receive instructions at a meeting in Dubai.

To the Estadão, the minister’s office said she canceled the trip for health reasons. And that, if Damares does not leave office at the end of this month to run for the Senate, as the president wants, she could resume her mission at the end of April or beginning of May.

The minister told foreign diplomats that the reason for the postponement of the trip was a medical restriction on long journeys, as she had undergone emergency care. Damares has been working normally in Brasília for the last few days, and on February 28 she went to Geneva, Switzerland, in order to participate in the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Damares’ journey would begin in Israel. She would go at the invitation of the embassy of that country in Brasília and had already met with the ambassador Daniel Zonshine. A month earlier, he had received the Palestinian ambassador, Ibrahim Alzeben, into the ministry.

In the second leg of the trip to the Middle East, Damares would meet with the Council of Brazilian Citizens in Palestine, go to Belém and the Arroub refugee camp, where a 17-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed last year. In addition, he would visit the Women’s Ministries, at the invitation of Minister Amal Hamad, in Ramallah. Last year, Damares participated in a webinar on female entrepreneurship for Brazilian women in Palestine.