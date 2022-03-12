How the letter “Z” became an important symbol in the Russia-Ukraine war

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the letter “Z”, painted in white and by hand, has been displayed on the sides of Russian military vehicles and has become a symbol of popular support for the action initiated by Vladimir Putin in the neighboring country.

Little by little, however, the brand has ceased to be used only among the military and has gained ground among civilians: it is not uncommon for records of commercial vehicles in Russia stamping “Z”, for example. The symbol has also been seen more and more on t-shirts.

In a more controversial episode, in the Russian city of Kazan, a group of children and hospital staff were photographed by drone forming a huge “Z” in the snow in front of health facilities. In turn, the Russian Maria Butina, convicted of serving as a foreign agent in the 2016 US elections and now a member of the Russian Parliament, also posted a video on his social media drawing a white “Z” on his jacket. “Do your job, brothers. We will always support you,” she said in an apparent reference to Russian troops in Ukraine.

There are also cases where the movement took on greater proportions: in a public demonstration of support for the Kremlin, Serbs used the lyrics in a march through Belgrade to the Russian embassy. And during the gymnastics World Cup awards, held in Doha, Qatar, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak took the podium displaying the letter “Z” on his chest. He was alongside a Ukrainian opponent. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Kuliak. But what does the symbol actually mean?

Different theories try to explain the origin and the exact reason for the use of the letter. Despite the Russian Defense Ministry having informed, through its social networks, that the use of the lyrics would be a reference to the expression “Za pobedu” (For victory, in literal translation), the explanation is considered unclear and doubtful by some interlocutors.

Troop identification, friendly fire strategy, and Zelensky’s “Z”

The letter “Z” doesn’t even appear in the Russian and Ukrainian versions of the Cyrillic alphabet – which instead has a letter similar to the number “3” for the representation of the sound “z”. Among military experts, the most popular theory is that the markings are made in order to identify troops and prevent possible friendly fire from Russian attacks.

The strategy would thus help to distinguish Russian and Ukrainian equipment, as the countries share similar weapons due to the former Soviet Union. “Much of the Ukrainian equipment – ​​tanks, trucks – was Russian equipment. They were very close, after all. So there is this difficulty in knowing who I am shooting at. The letter Z appears in this context, to be able to separate a tank, truck, fighter the other”, explains Leonardo Paz Neves, researcher at the International Intelligence nucleus at the School of International Relations at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

Another theory is that the use of the Latin letter would be a reference to the “zapad“, which means west. This would be a way of identifying the respective areas where Russian troops are usually stationed. For this reason, other letters, such as “O, X, A and V”, have already been seen stamped on military vehicles – although none has become as popular as “Z”.

For other commentators, by promoting the lyrics as a kind of hashtag, the Russian government tries to garner popular support and create a nationalist identity. In St. Petersburg, billboards with official government propaganda feature the lyrics alongside phrases like “we don’t give up on our people.” This is not just a Russian strategy.

For the FGV expert, Russian authorities only took advantage of a practical strategy that was born to solve a crucial problem in the conflict zone. “It started as a means of identification and the population in one way or another bought it. It doesn’t seem like a marketing strategy to me. It spontaneously gained traction among the Russian population and, eventually, the authorities encouraged it”, he says.

“The population started to buy this symbol, because it is an easy way to show support for the cause. This is very common in several other war contexts, in which the population ends up taking a certain brand. Americans, in particular, are very good at this. . The main US armed forces have their respective symbols and this type of action is often seen among them”, says Neves.

There are even more remote theories, even considered conspiracy theories, such as those that point to a possible reference to the name of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the United Nations Security Council, the meaning behind the use of the letter “Z” has also been a subject of debate. Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya associated the letter with the beginning of the word “zveri”, which means animals or beasts in Russian. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, meanwhile, responded that Russians had “their own opinion about who the animals were,” according to the New York Times.

But not all Russians have joined the brand. Some even ridiculed the use of the lyrics in recent popular demonstrations against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “Zachem (What for?, in free translation)”, read posters held up by some protesters during a protest in Russia.