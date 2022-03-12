How the war in Ukraine threatens to divide the world’s internet

  • Jane Wakefield
  • Technology reporter, BBC News

Many of the rules of global trade were shaken after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Will the internet be next?

The present times are unprecedented for the physical and digital world as the conflict in Ukraine intensifies.

Corporate giants like Meta, Google and Apple, which have always characterized themselves as tech-neutral companies, are now flaunting their political colors, pulling their products out of Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Meanwhile, the internet itself is changing for Russian users. Twitter and Facebook are blocked, TikTok does not allow posts from users from Russia and there are reports that the police are questioning people on the streets to find out what they are seeing on their cell phones.

The question now is whether conflict can alter not just the geography of the world, but fundamentally change the nature of the global internet.

