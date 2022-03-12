How to recover deleted WhatsApp contact? Check out the tricks

Some contacts that are not recorded in the phonebook can be deleted from within WhatsApp. The problem is that this usually occurs by mistake or by distraction. By the time we realize what has happened, it is often too late. The good news is that there is a way to recover a deleted WhatsApp contact, so calm down and check out the step by step.

However, before demonstrating how to recover the deleted contact from the messenger, it is worth stressing that there is no official tool. That is, WhatsApp does not have a feature that does this procedure, that’s because it works directly with the agenda data. So what you will learn today is a lifehack to restore deleted numbers.

Did you pay WhatsApp contact? Find out how to recover here:

Procedure for Android

If your smartphone works based on the Android system, know that there are two ways to recover the contact.

The first is to use the Google cloud. The deleted contact number may still be present in your Google Contacts trash. To find out, log into the Google Contacts website or app with your account. Go to the synced contacts folder and open the trash. Locate the deleted number and click “recover” to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the second way uses backup. Just open your smartphone’s file manager and go to the backup folder. Then just restore the desired contact.

Procedure for iPhone (iOS)

The iPhone also supports contact recovery, which is similar to the first Android option.

With your iOS device, access iCloud (Apple’s cloud storage system), remember to log in with your account. Next, look for your account settings within iCloud. Then just find the contact you want to recover and restore. You can also restore all contacts.

The procedure is very quick and can solve the problem that occurred by a simple mistake.