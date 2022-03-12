Humanitarian corridors in Ukraine to open this Saturday | Ukraine and Russia

Several humanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities and villages, including the port of Mariupol, are due to open on Saturday so that civilians can leave, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, adding that she hoped Russia would comply. the ceasefire to allow that to happen.

According to Iryna, Ukraine plans to evacuate residents of several towns and villages in the Kiev and Sumy regions and some other areas where there is fighting.

Children without food in freezing cold: the drama in the besieged city of Mariupol

“I hope the day goes well, that all planned routes are open and that Russia fulfills its obligations to guarantee the ceasefire,” Iryna said.

Efforts to provide safe passage for residents of Mariupol failed this week. On Thursday night (10), Ukraine’s president said that 40,000 people had been evacuated from cities in conflict. Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian soldiers of deliberately shooting at humanitarian corridors, and declared that Ukraine was dealing with terrorists.

Understand the humanitarian corridor and its role in the Ukraine war