‘If they touch NATO countries, we will respond’, says US president | Ukraine and Russia

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, repeated this Friday (11) the speech that the Americans would not fight a war with Russia in Ukraine, but that they would defend the territory of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). NATO).
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
“If they touch NATO countries, we will respond,” Biden told a Democratic Party conference in Pennsylvania.
The American told Democrats that he had a phone conversation for nearly an hour with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky – which he says he has done daily.
Biden said he had promised the Ukrainian leader to support his country with weapons and humanitarian aid. In addition, the American stated that the US would be ready to welcome refugees from the war.
Earlier, the Democrat announced a new round of sanctions against the government of Vladimir Putin, and blocked the purchase of vodka and diamonds. (read further).
Russian vodka for sale at a store in Canada — Photo: Reuters/Patrick Doyle
The US has announced that it will bar the import of diamonds and vodka from Russia – and that with other members of the G7, it could withdraw the country’s “most favored nation” trade status.
The move, if taken by the group of the world’s most industrialized nations, would pave the way for tariff hikes on Russian goods.
- US goal is to suffocate Russian economy; see sanctions
President Vladimir Putin is an “aggressor, the aggressor”, Biden said, and must “pay a price”.
Final approval of Russia’s withdrawal from “most-favoured-nation” trade status will be taken in coordination with the G7 countries and the European Union, and will be decided by Congress, but the House has already shown itself to be broadly supportive.
Joe Biden announces actions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington (Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)
“These are the latest steps we’re taking, but they’re not the latest steps we’re taking.” Biden said. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.
He also said the United States would add new names to a list of Russian oligarchs that are sanctioned and would ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.
Biden also said he would ban future US investment in any sector of the Russian economy and hopes to soon sign a budget bill that includes an additional 13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.