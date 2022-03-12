Image editing within WhatsApp gains new tools

Today’s most famous messaging app has released a new pack of modifications. This time the Whatsapp decided to innovate the image editing tool in its beta version (focused on testing). The news was confirmed and disclosed by the website specialized in the theme WABetaInfo.

As with the other recent updates, once again WhatsApp seems to be willing to listen to its users. One of the novelties promises to bring more usability to the feature within the messenger, as it will be possible to blur elements.

WhatsApp updates image editing feature and allows blurring

Testers on duty reported that the app now allows elements of an image to be blurred. This novelty is highly requested and awaited, as it makes it possible to keep some information present in the media confidential. License plates, faces, secret numbers, passwords and many other data can be omitted in this way.

The news, however, does not stop there. According to WABetaInfo, users will have new brushes available to edit the images. Thus, it will be possible to let creativity run wild when drawing on the file.

When will the new editing feature be rolled out

There is no specific date for the novelty to be implemented in the official version of the application. However, after a new feature openly enters the testing phase, it should soon reach all WhatsApp users.

For some time now, the platform has been releasing modifications to its media files and related tools. The internal photography feature itself received updates in the beta version, in addition to various modifications to the audio receiving and sending devices.

The most interesting thing is that most of these innovations follow the suggestions given by the community. More than that, there is a demand for the photo and image features to improve within the messenger. After all, the use of the smartphone’s native camera application remains the most used, even in WhatsApp conversations.