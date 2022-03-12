In Ukraine, subway becomes ‘home’ for those who did not flee the country









:

As the war in Ukraine enters its third week and Russian bombing continues, the metro system in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, has become more than just a shelter. Today the site is home to hundreds of the city’s men, women and children, as well as their pets.

Together, they sleep and eat in train cars, next to ticket machines and on platforms, making the place practically an underground ‘city’.







Under Russian bombing, Kharkiv metro becomes ‘home’ for hundreds of Ukrainians photo: Reuters

The protection measure is justified with more and more civilians killed in Russian attacks and the destruction of residential areas in different cities. In Mariupol, a city targeted by Russian bombing for days, at least 1,582 civilians were killed, the city council said in a statement on Friday.

More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, UN agencies said, and another 2 million have been driven from their homes inside the country since a Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister also denounced that Russian forces invading the country have already left more Ukrainian civilians dead than soldiers.

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced a new package of sanctions against Russia’s economy, including a ban on imports of vodka, seafood – such as caviar – and diamonds.