In war, anything goes: Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea fell apart. And?

the billionaire Roman Abramovich joined the list of seven British government-sanctioned Russian oligarchs and their best-known toy, the football team. Chelseahas entered a gray area.

What importance does this have in the face of the scenes of the bombed-out maternity hospital in Mariupol, with injured pregnant women being rescued on stretchers – one of the most abominable perversities imaginable?

THE war in ukraine It serves to put many things in perspective.

But it is worth remembering some of the ironies of the case. Abramovich, with his 13 billion dollars, palaces and yachts, plus two passports – from Israel and Portugal – that guarantee him freedom of movement, was at the top of the blacklist made by Alexei Navalny, a Russian who is worth nothing – in terms of of money – narrowly escaped the poisoning commissioned by Vladimir Putin and today he is serving a prison sentence as an enemy of the state.

Another irony: his daughter Sofia, 26, tweeted at the beginning of the invasion that it was a mistake to confuse Vladimir Putin with Russia – he wants war.

It is not impossible that Abramovich shares the same opinion. In recent years, he has been playing a risky game of balancing his relationship with Putin, which allows him to maintain his interests in the Russiaand the reputation damaged in the eyes of world public opinion.

The invasion of Ukraine was the final push. Abramovich knew what lay ahead and tried to sell Chelsea. He didn’t have time.

Now the team, which continues to play as a “cultural heritage”, cannot sell tickets or shirts and other products, buy or transfer players or spend more than £20,000 on travel. Major sponsors are considering dropping out. The team can still be sold, on the condition that the transaction does not benefit Abramovich.

The British government’s justification for sanctions against the 55-year-old billionaire was that its steelmaker, Evraz, provides resources that are potentially used in aggression against Ukraine, as well as steel that “can be used in the manufacture of tanks”.

Others sanctioned include Oleg Deripaska, one of the rare tycoons to speak out, in very careful terms, against the war in Ukraine, and Igor Sechin, aka Darth Vader, director of Rosneft, the state-owned oil and gas giant. Last week, French authorities confiscated Sechin’s yacht, Amore Vero, from a shipyard on the Côte d’Azur.

Abramovich owns not one, but two yachts, the Eclipse and Solaris, as well as a jet and a Boeing 787-8.

At the beginning of the war, he even tried to mediate, using the advantage of having transit in Russia, Ukraine and Israel, but he was overcome by the dynamics of the facts – and by his own biography.

Abramovich was one of the geniuses who emerged from the rubble of the Soviet Union and took advantage of the collapse of the large state-owned companies to capture natural resources that make Russia a great producer of raw materials.

He managed to maintain good relations with Putin, unlike his patron, Boris Berezovsky, another brilliant adventurer who for a time owned Corinthians (to this day, many people believe that Berezovsky’s suicide, found hanged in the bathroom of his mansion in England, was the work of Russian espionage).

Russian oligarchs have a passion for England – including the favorable business environment that has survived even the first waves of sanctions against Russia.

Abramovich tried to create a different image of the Russian brucutu on the cash, through huge amounts of money put into artistic and charitable sponsorships. And, of course, at Chelsea, where he was adored by the fans and players. Ukraine was already being invaded when fans opened one of the most recognizable banners, celebrating “The Roman Empire” – a pun on his name and the Roman empire.

Not even huge investments in public relations and the best lawyers money can hire prevented the Abramovichian empire from falling.