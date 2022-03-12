Instagram restricted in Russia: understand the importance of the social network for Putin’s country | Technology

The decision to block Instagram in Russia should have impacts that go beyond the dispute between the Russian government and the American company. The application is very popular in the country and is even used as a tool for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to publicize their business.

Russia announced that it will restrict access to Instagram next Monday (14) in response to the change in hate speech policy by Meta, the controller of the social network and platforms Facebook and WhatsApp. On Friday (11), the American company temporarily changed its rules to allow users of social networks in some countries to defend acts of violence against Russians in the context of the war in Ukraine.

The blocking of Instagram is expected to affect more than 80 million Russian users of the social network, according to the director of the social network, Adam Mosseri. The app’s head criticized the Russian government’s decision on his Twitter account on Friday.

“This decision will cut 80 million in Russia from each other and the rest of the world, as about 80% of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong,” says Mosseri.

The app is extremely popular among Russians, and it has also become a crucial online sales tool for many small and medium-sized businesses, as well as artists and artisans, who depend on their visibility on this platform to survive.

Only 7.5 million Russians used Facebook in 2021, 7.3% of internet users in the country, against 51 million on Instagram, published the Agence France-Presse, citing data from the consultancy eMarketer.

Taking into account the size of the audience that can view advertising in the app, Russia is the fifth largest market for Instagram – behind only the United States, India, Brazil and Indonesia, respectively. The data is from a report by the agency We Are Social, in partnership with the Hootsuite platform.

According to the Russian government statement, the decision to block the app on Monday gives users 48 hours to transfer their photos and videos to other social networks and notify their contacts and customers.

The announcement of the Instagram block was made by Roskomnadzor, the body that controls media and telecommunications in Russia, this Friday (11). The decision is in response to a change in hate speech policy by Meta, parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

“Messages are circulating on the social network Instagram encouraging and provoking violent acts against Russians,” says the Russian state body.

The US company is temporarily releasing some messages advocating the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, according to a series of internal emails sent to moderators. of company content and seen by the Reuters agency.

The Russian Attorney General’s Office has also called for the internet giant to be classified as an “extremist” organization.

Russia opens criminal case against Meta for death threats on Facebook

In a statement published on Friday (11), the vice president of global affairs at Meta, Nick Clegg, justified the changes in the company’s rules. “The fact is, if we applied our standard content policy without any adjustment, we would be removing content from ordinary Ukrainian citizens expressing their resistance and fury against the invading forces,” Clegg points out.