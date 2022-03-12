iPhone SE 2022 handily outperforms Galaxy S22 Ultra in benchmarks

THE apple launched the third generation of iPhone SE, its economic model, which, unlike previous generations, uses the same family of processors as the main series. This guaranteed the cheapest mobile phone benchmark results close to those of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and which far surpass the tests of the Galaxy S22 Ultra gives Samsung.

The new smartphone isn’t exactly cheap, with prices reaching up to R$5,699 for a 256GB version. Still, the device costs much less than the R$8,550 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra on the Samsung page.

Top of the line performance

The third-generation iPhone SE tests released on the website Geekbench impress, especially for competing in the segment of intermediate-premium devices. With iPhone 14.6 identification code and iOS 15.4, the SE reached 1695 and 4021 points respectively in single-core and multi-core tests, very close to the 1672 and 4481 points of the iPhone 13.

iPhone SE benchmark tests put the model slightly below the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro MaxSource: Wccftech

In addition to being very close to Apple’s main line, the model handily surpassed the S22 Ultra equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which reached only 1232 and 3433 points in the same tests. The Samsung device has been criticized, mainly for its performance, which seems to be well below other models with the same processor. Qualcomm.

iPhone SE is similar to previous generations, but performance that can justify the investmentSource: Apple

Still, this does not diminish the merit of the new generation of SE, which can be an excellent option for those who like iOS and the Apple ecosystem, but are not willing to pay almost R$ 10 thousand for a smartphone.