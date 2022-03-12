iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio and Studio Display

This week, during International Women’s Day, Apple held its first event of the year, announcing some product updates as well as two brand new products.

The company started the event talking about its streaming service, Apple TV+, with a trailer compiling several new features that are to come on the service. In addition, it announced the broadcast of live sports, starting with Friday Night Baseball.

Rumors that the company is negotiating live sports streaming deals have been floating around for some time, and we’re finally seeing that come to fruition. Of course, this is only of interest to people in the United States, since, for now, this content will only be available there.

Third Generation iPhone SE

Image: Disclosure

Then came the iPhone SE’s turn to gain another generation, after about two years of the launch of the previous generation. As I’ve been commenting around here, the update didn’t involve big changes in the design or the addition of sophisticated new features.

The iPhone SE was made for those looking for the “classic” iPhone, with the Home button, Touch ID and no frills. Because of this, the product is usually the body of an older iPhone model, with the internal technology of the latest models.

In this sense, the new generation does not disappoint, arriving with the A15 chip — the same as in the iPhones 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max — improvements in connectivity with 5G support, longer battery life and stronger glasses.

For those who like camera, the feature of photographic styles is also present on the device, as it is native to the A15 chip. Even without the advanced cameras of the 13-line iPhones, the SE gives the user more control over how photos are processed before being saved to the gallery.

The only disappointment with the new iPhone SE is the price: 30 dollars more expensive than the previous generation in the United States, which became R$500 more in the price of the product in Brazil. The entry model of the new iPhone SE costs R$ 3,779 in sight here.

iPad Air with M1 chip

Image: Disclosure / Apple

The current design of the iPad Air was launched at the end of 2020, with the A14 chip that at the time was also included in the iPhones of the 12 line. brand new, no Home button, little bezel around the screen and Touch ID on the power button.

Throughout 2021, Apple updated the iPad mini with a design very similar to the iPad Air, in addition to the entry model of the iPad, both with 5G connectivity and a front camera with the Center Stage feature. In this way, the iPad Air ended up “behind” the other products in the line that are cheaper than it.

The iPad Air update was almost exactly what I expected: 5G support on the cellular model, an ultrawide front camera with Central Stage and a more modern processor.

The surprise was precisely the processor: instead of simply putting an A15 chip, Apple decided to update the iPad Air with an M1 chip, the same as the Macs and iPads of the Pro line.

It is curious to see the company adopting this strategy, since until recently the presence of the M1 chip in the iPad Pro was seen as a differentiator between the iPad Air and the iPad Pro.

Come to think of it, there are several other features on the iPad Pro that set it apart from the iPad Air: the ProMotion display, Thunderbolt device support, Face ID, plus the mini LED display on the 12.9-inch model.

It doesn’t hurt to remember that some time ago Apple already differentiated the chips between the line of iPhones and iPads. The A12 Bionic chip was introduced with the iPhone XS. A month later, the company launched the third generation of the iPad Pro, which brought the A12X chip. This has been done for several years, always with iPhones carrying the A(n) chip and iPads carrying the A(n)X chip.

Perhaps Apple’s new strategy is to have only two major chip variants: one for mobile devices or devices that require less power in general, another for “computers”.

It’s already clear that the company considers iPads as computers, so it wouldn’t surprise me if in a few years the entire iPad lineup already has M-line chips, even the entry-level model.

M1 Ultra

Image: Reproduction

Ever since the introduction of the first Macs with its own processor — the Apple Silicon — we’ve been expecting processor variants designed especially for certain machines that need to deliver more performance.

Recap here for those who don’t understand much about processors. There are two main ways to increase the “speed” of a processor: you can increase the performance of the core (the part that does the calculations), increase the number of cores allowing more tasks to run simultaneously, or a combination of the two.

The M1 chip started with the A14 processor core with some improvements for heavier tasks. In the first Macs with the M1, Apple put four high-performance cores on the chip, which handle the heaviest tasks, plus four high-efficiency cores, which do less heavy tasks using much less power.

Then came the Pro and Max variants, increasing the amount of CPU and GPU cores, in addition to the maximum amount of RAM supported. The Pro and Max versions brought significant performance improvements, but they do not change the individual performance of each processor core.

The company’s great insight with Apple Silicon was to create a scalable architecture, allowing this increase in processing units that together bring great improvements in performance.

This architecture, combined with the way Mac software works, ensures that most apps will be able to take advantage of the new chips, even without developers optimizing their software specifically for them.

After this explanation, it won’t be difficult to understand why I’m excited about the new chip announced on Tuesday: the M1 Ultra. Basically what Apple did was to put two M1 Max chips together in a single package. These are not two chips individually installed on a logic board, they are two M1 Max merged to become one, with a technology that the company calls UltraFusion.

The M1 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of unified RAM, which can be accessed by 20 CPU cores, 64 GPU cores and 32 Neural Engine (machine learning processor) cores.

Due to the unified memory architecture, this maximum 128 GB of RAM can be accessed by the GPU, making the M1 Ultra the most memory GPU on the market.

Mac Studio and Studio Display

Image: Apple

Finally, Apple announced the first computer that can be configured with the M1 Ultra chip. Last week I ended my column with the following comment:

Or the company has other plans for the high-end Mac Mini and will surprise us with a never-before-seen new Mac model.”

And isn’t it that Apple did just that?

The company announced the new Mac Studio, which can be seen as either a Mac Pro Mini or a Mac Mini Pro, depending on your point of view. The design is very similar to the Mac Mini, but taller to make room for the ventilation needed for the new chip.

A curiosity is that, when configured with the M1 Ultra chip, the Mac Studio is about 1 kg heavier. According to Apple’s advice, this is because the heat sink in this version of the machine is made of copper, heavier than the aluminum of the version that comes with the M1 Max chip.

The Mac Studio’s compact design, combined with the diversity of ports both on the back and on the front of the machine will certainly please the type of audience that Apple intends to serve with this product.

To accompany the Mac Studio, Apple also announced the Studio Display, a 27-inch external monitor. A lot of people were very happy with the announcement of Apple’s new external monitor, including this one who writes to you.

There are many good monitors on the market, but unfortunately most of them have some kind of detail that bothers “boring” people (like me), usually related to finish, reliability or image quality.

In terms of screen, the Studio Display features a retina panel with 5K resolution, more than 14 million pixels, P3 color scheme, in addition to the True Tune feature.

It’s basically a 27-inch 5K iMac except without the Mac, which is exactly what I’ve been saying Apple should do to offer an external monitor that doesn’t cost the $6,000 Pro Display XDR, a reference monitor that only studios who edit HDR content really need it.

In addition to the panel itself, it comes with a design made of aluminum, thin edges, with support options with tilt and/or height adjustment, as well as an anti-glare finish option for those who need to work in very bright environments.

It also has Thunderbolt and USB-C ports, capable of fast charging the 14-inch MacBook Pro, for example.

But the most interesting thing about Studio Display is inside it: an A13 chip. Yes, the external display has an A13 chip, the same as the iPhone 11 and more powerful than the chip of the current generation of Apple TV 4K.

The reason there is such a powerful chip in the monitor is the presence of a 12-megapixel front camera with the Center Stage feature, that is, basically an iPad front camera built into the monitor.

In addition, the monitor supports Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, with six separate speakers.

To complete the “multimedia kit”, three microphones ensure video calls with clear audio, in addition to bringing the “Hey Siri” feature to any Mac to which the monitor is connected.

Putting all these features together, the Studio Display arrives as an excellent premium external monitor for those who want a simple and elegant work desk.

Although I was expecting the announcement of the new generation of Apple Silicon (M2) at Tuesday’s event, I was not disappointed by the lack of the announcement.

Apple surprised us with an all-new Mac and the company’s return to the external display market, showing that it is ready to meet the demands of the most demanding Mac users.